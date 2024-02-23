Free iOS And Android Apps to check out this Week

Hot topics

Edwin Kee
Freelance Editor and Forum Moderator

As we come to the close of this week, this is the second edition of the free apps of the week. Here, you will find a selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Do you want to make sure you have interesting apps to grace your iPhone or Android handset? Check out our list of apps that are now available for free for a limited time only despite being attached with a price tag at other times.

There are no random apps listed here, but we made sure they are not scams or privacy traps. However, this edition will be different from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week as we do not individually review these apps. In other words, some of them might feature more ads than what you are used to and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you think you will use in the future but not right now, download and install it first. It will be considered as "purchased" and will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Android games

  • Stickman Master Premium ($1.99): Want to hunt enemy after enemy and mow them down in a side-scrolling adventure game? It does not get any better than this.
  • Cartoon Craft ($1.99): Anyone remember Warcraft? What if it has been cartoonized? You get a parody of it here.
  • Castle Defender Premium ($0.99): Choose your heroes wisely and use them to defend your castle from invading hordes. Each hero has a different ability and skill set.
  • Evertale ($.99): A monster-catching RPG that will see you explore new lands and encounter strange creatures.
  • Stickman Warriors Dragon Heroes ($0.99): This is a clone of the Dragon Ball Z universe, where you go toe-to-toe in brawls.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • CalmusPlay ($9.99): Ever wondered what your personal soundtrack would be? Find out with this app!
  • ToPack ($2.99): Do you find it difficult to pack each time you leave for a trip? This app ensures you don't miss anything out!
  • FocusDots ($1.99): A time-management app that helps you focus on things that are important.
  • HibiDo Pro ($2.99): Have tasks to complete? This app does it. Need a planner? Hey, it gets it done as well! What about event planning? Why, it is here as well! Is there nothing this organization app cannot do?

Free games for iPhone and iPad

  • Crystal Cove ($1.99): A beautifully rendered match 3 game that requires you to match the same colors of different crystals together.
  • Cartoon Craft ($4.99): Warcraft on your iOS device? Almost! It is quite cute as much as it is engaging to play.
  • Taijitu: A Game about Balance ($1.99): Just like Thanos, the developer of this game believes that everything in life is about balance, and this is something you need to achieve with each level.
  • Elite Hero ($1.99): A cute game with great animation where you traverse different environments and solve puzzles while vanquishing larger-than-life enemies!
  • Alien: Isolation ($14.99): You can play a couple of missions for free first before you unlock the full game with a one-time purchase. Experience the fear that Ripley did when she first encountered the Xenomorph!

Are this week's free apps appealing to you? Did anything on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store catch your eye? If you have any recommendations, let us know in the comments!

