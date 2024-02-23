Our Favorite Jabra Elite 10 Buds Fall to Their Best Price (20% Off)

In addition to crisp sound quality and effective ANC function, it's necessary that great wireless earbuds should also provide top-class comfort. That is seemingly the case with Jabra's new Elite 10 as they tick all the boxes. Even better, the noise-canceling earbuds are down to their best price at $199 on major retailers right now, giving you an equivalent $50 saving (20 percent).

On Amazon and Best Buy, the Jabra Elite 10 are offered with the same discount in all of their color choices. Meaning, you can pick a set in fancy brown or cream finishes as well as in classic glossy or matte black.

Why the Jabra Elite 10 are among the top premium earbuds choices

Jabra's Elite 10 (review) come with a semi-open in-ear design along with a lightweight and discreet build, these make the earbuds very comfortable to wear that don't give you the impression of blocked impression on your ears. The buds are also IP57 water and dust resistance certified, so they hold up against sweat and rain when you're doing an outdoor walk or run.

Despite the compact form, the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds feature physical controls on each side, which our colleague found to be responsive. There is also a wear-detection sensor that automatically detects whether you're wearing the earbuds or not.

In terms of listening, Jabra gave plenty of major upgrades to the sound system and ANC. There are new large 10 mm dynamic drivers with more microphones for a noise-canceling function. During operation, the Elite 10 perform excellently in blocking ambient sound even in situations with hostile industrial noises, although we'd wish for an adjustable ANC level. You can also activate the transparency mode with a single button.

The Jabra Elite 10 with the semi-open design have a matte silicone coating on the inside of the earbuds, making them more comfortable. / © nextpit

Meanwhile, the overall sound output gets impressive and accurate mids with a prominent bass level. You can also take advantage of the equalizer to adjust the sound to your preference. The Elite 10 are also the very few headphones to come with Dolby Atmos sound support with head tracking. Of course, you'll need compatible content or tracks to fully take advantage of this.

Regarding battery life, the Jabra Elite 10 can last up to 36 hours with charging. This is slightly reduced to 27 hours once you enable the ANC and transparency mode, which is more than adequate for their size.

Which color of the Jabra Elite 10 is your favorite and intend on choosing? Likewise, let us know if you want to see more headphones deals from nextpit.