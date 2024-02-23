The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Get a 'Super' Thin Titanium Build
It appears there's no shortage of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors lately. Following the reported camera configuration of Samsung's next-gen foldable smartphone, key specifications of the device have also surfaced which now point to radical hardware changes over the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 form factor and build
These new details come from Vietnamese leaker ChunVN, which was also has been a frequent source of insider news in recent times about everything related to Chinese mobile brands. According to its unnamed sources, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is touted to feature a new aspect ratio that will most probably be slightly wider and closer to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's (review).
This is not the first time the Galaxy Z Fold 6's shape will mirror the current brick-shaped South Korean flagship handset. It was reported last year that the foldable may be more boxy and carry sharp edges.
The most notable change mentioned, however, is how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will use titanium for its frame, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is said to result in the a thinner and lighter form factor compared to its predecessor, which is something that has been speculated as Samsung's priority.
Additionally, this will place the device at the 11 mm mark when folded. That's a huge reduction in thickness compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 13.4 mm. When placed against other major competitors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may even surpass the thickness of the OnePlus Open (review) and perhaps the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 which was recently depicted with a new form factor as well.
Key Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications
Other interesting things mentioned include the device powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and a bigger 4,600 mAh battery. Last year's book-styled Samsung foldable featured a 4,400 mAh battery which has not changed since the Galaxy Z Fold 4. There is also an improved UDC (under-display camera) on the inner screen.
While the tipster only described a triple camera system, another leaker, Yogesh Brar, suggested the rear setup will remain unchanged with a 50 MP main, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide sensors. The same source also shed more light on the cover screen which is said to sport a wider 6.4-inch panel.
The usual release calendar of Samsung places its next Unpacked event in July where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be announced. It was recently rumored the company will reveal the Galaxy Ring at the same event, too.
Based on these details, do you think the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a more exciting entry than Samsung's recent foldable devices? We look forward to hearing your answers.
Source: ChunVN on X, Yogesh Brar on X
