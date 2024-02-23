The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Get a 'Super' Thin Titanium Build

It appears there's no shortage of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors lately. Following the reported camera configuration of Samsung's next-gen foldable smartphone , key specifications of the device have also surfaced which now point to radical hardware changes over the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) .

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 form factor and build

These new details come from Vietnamese leaker ChunVN, which was also has been a frequent source of insider news in recent times about everything related to Chinese mobile brands. According to its unnamed sources, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is touted to feature a new aspect ratio that will most probably be slightly wider and closer to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's (review).

This is not the first time the Galaxy Z Fold 6's shape will mirror the current brick-shaped South Korean flagship handset. It was reported last year that the foldable may be more boxy and carry sharp edges.

An alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 mock up that shows the wider aspect ratio. / © X/u/IceUniverse

The most notable change mentioned, however, is how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will use titanium for its frame, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is said to result in the a thinner and lighter form factor compared to its predecessor, which is something that has been speculated as Samsung's priority.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is built on a titanium frame that offers a good grip with its boxier form and sharp corners. / © nextpit

Additionally, this will place the device at the 11 mm mark when folded. That's a huge reduction in thickness compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 13.4 mm. When placed against other major competitors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may even surpass the thickness of the OnePlus Open (review) and perhaps the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 which was recently depicted with a new form factor as well.

Key Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications

Other interesting things mentioned include the device powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and a bigger 4,600 mAh battery. Last year's book-styled Samsung foldable featured a 4,400 mAh battery which has not changed since the Galaxy Z Fold 4. There is also an improved UDC (under-display camera) on the inner screen.

While the tipster only described a triple camera system, another leaker, Yogesh Brar, suggested the rear setup will remain unchanged with a 50 MP main, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide sensors. The same source also shed more light on the cover screen which is said to sport a wider 6.4-inch panel.

The usual release calendar of Samsung places its next Unpacked event in July where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be announced. It was recently rumored the company will reveal the Galaxy Ring at the same event, too.

Based on these details, do you think the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a more exciting entry than Samsung's recent foldable devices? We look forward to hearing your answers.