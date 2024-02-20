These iOS And Android Apps are free for the Week

The start of a brand new week brings us face to face with nextpit's biweekly article, featuring a selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Do you want to ensure you have interesting apps to play with on your iPhone or Android handset? Without further ado, check out our list of apps that are now free for a limited time despite being normally paid.

We do not offer random apps, but make sure they are not scams or privacy traps. However, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we do not individually review these apps. This means some of them might feature more ads than normal and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you stumble upon an app that you want but don't need right now, download and install it first. It will be considered as "bought" and is available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Electron Config Pro ($2.49): Make sure you have the correct electron configuration every single time.

Make sure you have the correct electron configuration every single time. Blur Photo - Blur Background ($2.99): Get more than just an amazing bokeh effect with this app!

Get more than just an amazing bokeh effect with this app! Equalizer Bass & Booster Pro ($2.49): Make sure your bass is given a boost with this equalizer app.

Make sure your bass is given a boost with this equalizer app. Clock Widget ($0.99): Read the time using words on your home screen instead of numerals.

Android games

Slime Legends - Survivor ($0.19): Start small, grow and consolidate your powers, and become an all-out god by defeating enemies.

Start small, grow and consolidate your powers, and become an all-out god by defeating enemies. Demon Hunter: Premium ($0.99): A side-scrolling action adventure game where you gain new powers and abilities while dispatching massive bosses and their minions.

A side-scrolling action adventure game where you gain new powers and abilities while dispatching massive bosses and their minions. Zombie Age 3 ($0.99): Do you have a strange fascination with the zombie apocalypse? See how well you can survive with this game.

Do you have a strange fascination with the zombie apocalypse? See how well you can survive with this game. Speed Math ($1.49): Give your brain a challenge with this unique math game, where speed is of the essence.

Give your brain a challenge with this unique math game, where speed is of the essence. Grow Heroes ($1.99): In this idle RPG, you and your party go around winning battles and gaining precious experience points to level up.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

FILCA ($4.99): Providing you with manual controls of your camera, it provides that analog vibe.

Providing you with manual controls of your camera, it provides that analog vibe. Prism IPTV ($0.99): An IPTV player that handles all the popular formats for you to view virtually anything on your phone.

An IPTV player that handles all the popular formats for you to view virtually anything on your phone. Talking Alarm Clock ($1.99): There's nothing more annoying to wake you up in the mornings other than an alarm clock, what more one that talks!

There's nothing more annoying to wake you up in the mornings other than an alarm clock, what more one that talks! Weather: It is nice outside ($2.99): A basic weather app that gets the job done with minimal fuss and yet looks great while doing so.

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Return to Monkey Island ($9.99): This is a classic adventure game that is sure to excite! You can play for free for the first hour only though...

This is a classic adventure game that is sure to excite! You can play for free for the first hour only though... FurryFury: Smash & Roll ($3.99): A one-click PVP clicker game that requires you to get your angles and physics right!

A one-click PVP clicker game that requires you to get your angles and physics right! Tap It and Jump It ($2.00): A game that requires you to have the right timing and is pretty mindless actually. Perfect to kill time.

A game that requires you to have the right timing and is pretty mindless actually. Perfect to kill time. Fit Beats ($1.99): An EDM beat music game that will require your sense of coordination and timing to be at its peak condition if you want to progress.

An EDM beat music game that will require your sense of coordination and timing to be at its peak condition if you want to progress. Sudoku Express ($2.99): A minimalist Sudoku puzzle game that offers pure puzzles for those who simply want to immerse themselves in it.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

What do you think of the free apps listed this week? Did anything interesting on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store catch your eye? Let us know your recommendations in the comments!