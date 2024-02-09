Save Money with these Free iOS And Android Apps of the Week

Do you celebrate the Lunar New Year? If you are taking a break this weekend, perhaps you might want to see whether there is something new on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. More importantly, is it free? Well, there are times when apps are made available for free for a limited time, which is why this column is published twice a week to help save you time on research.

You will find that this free apps selection is different from our "Top 5 Apps of the Week". All the apps we list down normally cost something, but the developers have made them available for free for a while. We carefully sifted through these apps to ensure they feature minimal or no microtransactions and have a minimum rating of 3.5 stars.

However, do note these are limited-time offers based on the respective app developers. Should you stumble upon an app that is listed but has reverted to paid status, do inform us so we can edit the story accordingly.

Here's a tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Simple Quote Widget ($0.99): Want an inspirational quote to perk up your day? Get boosted with this app.

Want an inspirational quote to perk up your day? Get boosted with this app. One Swipe Notes ($0.99): While there are many note apps out there, this is one of the more interesting ones, allowing you to take down notes just a swipe away even if you are playing games or doing something else.

While there are many note apps out there, this is one of the more interesting ones, allowing you to take down notes just a swipe away even if you are playing games or doing something else. Alfacast x screen mirror ($9.99): Older TVs might not have that kind of interconnectivity with your phone, which is why this screen mirroring app breathes new life into old TVs.

Older TVs might not have that kind of interconnectivity with your phone, which is why this screen mirroring app breathes new life into old TVs. Bass Booster & Equalizer Pro ($2.99): Give your bass a boost on your phone's speakers. Works better if you have stereo speakers!

Android games

Surface Trimino ($0.99): Do you have what it takes to increase the surface area of the same color to hit the target? A puzzler to while your weekend away.

Do you have what it takes to increase the surface area of the same color to hit the target? A puzzler to while your weekend away. Infinity Highway ($0.99): Pick a car, race against other cars, win, and earn money for upgrades... if only life were that simple.

Pick a car, race against other cars, win, and earn money for upgrades... if only life were that simple. Train Simulator ($0.49): Sheldon from Big Bang Theory would not want to miss this. Be a train driver and ferry your passengers to safety, work across the globe, and build subway stations!

Sheldon from Big Bang Theory would not want to miss this. Be a train driver and ferry your passengers to safety, work across the globe, and build subway stations! Word Connect Pro 2023 ($2.99): How many words can you form from a few given letters? Time to get that brain working!

How many words can you form from a few given letters? Time to get that brain working! AceSpeeder3 ($0.49): A futuristic racing game that is sure to set your pulse racing!

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Ring Sizer Converter ($1.99): Are you all primed up to pop the question to your beloved? Make sure you get the ring size right first!

Are you all primed up to pop the question to your beloved? Make sure you get the ring size right first! Video Compressor ($1.99): Living up to its name, this app helps you save space by compressing video without losing too much quality in the process.

Living up to its name, this app helps you save space by compressing video without losing too much quality in the process. HibiDo Pro ($2.99): A task, reminder, and planner app all rolled into one. How much more convenient can it get?

A task, reminder, and planner app all rolled into one. How much more convenient can it get? Unlimited Math Problems ($2.99): Love math? Try this app out, it is sure to keep you occupied for hours on end.

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Jumpy Horse ($0.99): Breed horses, participate in competitions such as racing and jumping, and have fun while you're at it! At least there is no need to scoop up poop.

Breed horses, participate in competitions such as racing and jumping, and have fun while you're at it! At least there is no need to scoop up poop. Dirt Trackin' 2 ($3.99): A rally racer that features pretty realistic mechanics as you tear up the track to achieve the fastest times possible.

A rally racer that features pretty realistic mechanics as you tear up the track to achieve the fastest times possible. Street Kart #1 ($1.99): Touted as the "best kart racing mobile sim ever made", the graphics are amazing and it requires both strategy and skill to emerge the winner.

Touted as the "best kart racing mobile sim ever made", the graphics are amazing and it requires both strategy and skill to emerge the winner. Shiny Ski Resort ($4.99): Ever wanted to live the dream of owning a ski resort? Live out that dream by building your own ski resort and keeping guests happy.

Ever wanted to live the dream of owning a ski resort? Live out that dream by building your own ski resort and keeping guests happy. Portal Dogs ($2.99): A platformer where you need to locate all your loyal subjects throughout the numerous levels.

Affiliate offer Apple TV+

Do you fancy any of our listed apps? What genres do you prefer—games over productivity apps? Let us know in the comments!