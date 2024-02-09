Hurry! Save $650 on Jackery's Explorer 1000 Tough Power Station

If you're looking to buy a capable portable power station or solar generator but not wanting to pay a premium, the popular Jackery Explorer 1000 has returned to its best price on Amazon. This saves you $450 for the power cube which is regularly listed at $1099 on Amazon.

A bigger saving is also offered for the solar generator bundle of the Explorer 1000. The current bundle with 200 watts solar panel is now listed at $999 from $1649, which is a reduction valued at $650 (39 percent). While this is not the lowest price for the bundle, it's still a massive discount nonetheless.

Why you should own a Jackery Explorer 1000 power station

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is not the latest entry in its series, but it remains a solid option at its current price. For starters, it offers plenty of juice with a 1024 Wh cell that is enough to energize high-powered appliances like a blender for up to an hour or fully recharge a tablet and a smartphone multiple times on your outdoor trips.

At the same time, it can accommodate multiple devices at once, thanks to a wide array of ports and sockets. You can find three pairs of AC sockets, a carport, a DC input for charging the unit, and a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports. There is also a handy LED torch on the right side.

Jackery Explorer 1000 has 1004 Wh capacity and peak power output of 2000 watts. / © Jackery

The major shortcoming of Jackery's Explorer 1000 is with the battery lifespan, which is only rated to retain 80 percent of its life after 500 charges. However, a lightweight with a curbe weight of 22 lbs (10 kg) and tough build could make up for this, as the Explorer 1000 is drop-proof and withstands in working temperatures between 14-104 F (-10-40℃).

The deal has been running for days now, so you'll need to hurry if you want to secure these massive savings. Meanwhile, do you think that a portable power station would be proved useful?