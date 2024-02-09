Hot topics

Hurry! Save $650 on Jackery's Explorer 1000 Tough Power Station

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Jackery Explorer 1000 solar rugged portable power generator
© Jackery
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're looking to buy a capable portable power station or solar generator but not wanting to pay a premium, the popular Jackery Explorer 1000 has returned to its best price on Amazon. This saves you $450 for the power cube which is regularly listed at $1099 on Amazon.

A bigger saving is also offered for the solar generator bundle of the Explorer 1000. The current bundle with 200 watts solar panel is now listed at $999 from $1649, which is a reduction valued at $650 (39 percent). While this is not the lowest price for the bundle, it's still a massive discount nonetheless.

Why you should own a Jackery Explorer 1000 power station

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is not the latest entry in its series, but it remains a solid option at its current price. For starters, it offers plenty of juice with a 1024 Wh cell that is enough to energize high-powered appliances like a blender for up to an hour or fully recharge a tablet and a smartphone multiple times on your outdoor trips.

At the same time, it can accommodate multiple devices at once, thanks to a wide array of ports and sockets. You can find three pairs of AC sockets, a carport, a DC input for charging the unit, and a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports. There is also a handy LED torch on the right side.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Generator Power Station
Jackery Explorer 1000 has 1004 Wh capacity and peak power output of 2000 watts. / © Jackery

The major shortcoming of Jackery's Explorer 1000 is with the battery lifespan, which is only rated to retain 80 percent of its life after 500 charges. However, a lightweight with a curbe weight of 22 lbs (10 kg) and tough build could make up for this, as the Explorer 1000 is drop-proof and withstands in working temperatures between 14-104 F (-10-40℃).

The deal has been running for days now, so you'll need to hurry if you want to secure these massive savings. Meanwhile, do you think that a portable power station would be proved useful? 

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing