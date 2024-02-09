Hurry! Save $650 on Jackery's Explorer 1000 Tough Power Station
If you're looking to buy a capable portable power station or solar generator but not wanting to pay a premium, the popular Jackery Explorer 1000 has returned to its best price on Amazon. This saves you $450 for the power cube which is regularly listed at $1099 on Amazon.
A bigger saving is also offered for the solar generator bundle of the Explorer 1000. The current bundle with 200 watts solar panel is now listed at $999 from $1649, which is a reduction valued at $650 (39 percent). While this is not the lowest price for the bundle, it's still a massive discount nonetheless.
Why you should own a Jackery Explorer 1000 power station
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is not the latest entry in its series, but it remains a solid option at its current price. For starters, it offers plenty of juice with a 1024 Wh cell that is enough to energize high-powered appliances like a blender for up to an hour or fully recharge a tablet and a smartphone multiple times on your outdoor trips.
- Also read: Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro review
At the same time, it can accommodate multiple devices at once, thanks to a wide array of ports and sockets. You can find three pairs of AC sockets, a carport, a DC input for charging the unit, and a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports. There is also a handy LED torch on the right side.
The major shortcoming of Jackery's Explorer 1000 is with the battery lifespan, which is only rated to retain 80 percent of its life after 500 charges. However, a lightweight with a curbe weight of 22 lbs (10 kg) and tough build could make up for this, as the Explorer 1000 is drop-proof and withstands in working temperatures between 14-104 F (-10-40℃).
The deal has been running for days now, so you'll need to hurry if you want to secure these massive savings. Meanwhile, do you think that a portable power station would be proved useful?
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.