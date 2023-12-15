Save Money with these Free Apps and Games for iOS and Android

Hoo, boy! Before you know it, we have arrived at week 50 of 2023. As you wind down for the rest of the year, perhaps it is time to take a stock check of your smartphone apps and see whether there is anything new you would like to try. This article is published twice a week to provide a fresh list of free apps and games without any repeat from the previous article. Do note the listed apps here are free for a limited time only, and we do not know when they will end up as paid again.

Without any further delay, check out our list of games and apps for the week. While we do perform due diligence on making sure are free from scams and privacy concerns, take note that this list is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we do not individually review these apps, so some may contain advertisements and in-app purchases.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

English for All ( $0.99) : It is never too late to start learning a new language. Use this app to pick up the pace of learning the English language.

AI Anime Filter ( $4.99) : Make your photos look different with this AI-powered filter.

Android Games

Burning Fortress 2 ( $0.99 ) : You will need a pretty good grasp of basic math as well when you play this game of overwhelming numbers.

: You will need a pretty good grasp of basic math as well when you play this game of overwhelming numbers. Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.99 ) : A typical tower defense game where you place towers at strategic places to destroy all incoming enemies.

: A typical tower defense game where you place towers at strategic places to destroy all incoming enemies. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ) : You should know the trope by now. Catch monsters. Train them. Send them out to fight with other monsters. Win and level up.

: You should know the trope by now. Catch monsters. Train them. Send them out to fight with other monsters. Win and level up. Coloring Book for Kids ( $4.99 ) : Keep your little ones occupied with something more useful than a game, a digital coloring book!

: Keep your little ones occupied with something more useful than a game, a digital coloring book! Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior ( $4.99 ): This action-adventure game is fast-paced and requires you to hack and slash your way through numerous enemies.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Stezza ( $2.99 ): Here is an alternate app to enjoy your iTunes music library differently.

English Vocab Pro ( $4.99 ): Learn new words and arm yourself with new vocabulary each day.

Learn new words and arm yourself with new vocabulary each day. Calendar Widget ( $0.99 ): Be up to speed with the day's schedule with this easy-to-use calendar widget.

System Activity Monitors ( $1.99 ): Get a grasp of your iPhone at a glance with this app as it tracks memory usage, battery performance, and device information.

Virtual Headshot Photo Editor ( $0.99 ): Get really great-looking headshots with this AI-powered app.

iOS games

House of Slender Man ( $2.99 ) : A horror adventure game that is not for the faint of heart. Do you have what it takes to solve the puzzles in this haunted house?

: A horror adventure game that is not for the faint of heart. Do you have what it takes to solve the puzzles in this haunted house? Eden World Builder ( $1.99 ): How creative would you be if you were given free rein in building your own world from scratch?

Ski Tree ( $0.99 ): Make your way down from the highest slopes to the bottom while avoiding obstacles and the like, Win3.x-style.

Make your way down from the highest slopes to the bottom while avoiding obstacles and the like, Win3.x-style. My City: Love Story ( $3.99 ) : What happens when two teens meet and fall in love? Find out in this game!

Mage Mania ( $1.99 ): Is the risk worth the treasure you can find in dungeons that are fraught with danger and dragons? Find out in this game!

Well, that wraps up this week's selection of free apps and games. We hope that some of them interest you! Do you have a recommended app or game that you would like to share? Do let us know in the comments!