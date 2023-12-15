Save $70: Today is the Best Time to Shop for an Apple Watch Series 9

Hot topics

Apple's best-selling Watch Series 9 is now back on sale for $329 at Amazon. This translates to an 18 percent discount for the 41 mm GPS variant which is usually listed at $399. While it is not the record-low price, it is still close to the $309 we saw earlier this month. After all, the deal nets you a phenomenal saving valued at $70.

If you want a larger display, the 45 mm variant is also on sale with the same amount of reduction. With all colors available, you can pick it at $359 from the previous price of $429.

What makes the Apple Watch Series 9 a compelling purchase for iPhone users

Apple gave the Watch Series 9 meaningful upgrades, making it a worthy purchase from older Watch Series models. And even so, now that it has become more affordable than before.

The biggest addition to the Watch Series 9 is a new Apple S9 chipset that brings way faster processor and graphics performance without sacrificing the battery life. It also enables the new Double Tap feature for quick controls through gestures and the use of Siri commands even if the watch is not connected to the internet. There is also a new UWB or ultra-wideband U2 chip for more precise location tracking with Apple's Find My.

Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 has a new S9 SiP and UWB U2 chip. / © nextpit

Another way you should consider it is the much brighter display, which has 2000 nits or double the brightness from the predecessor. A combination of sapphire crystal and ceramic protects the watch. Meanwhile, it keeps the same IP6X dust rating along with the 50-meter swim proofing.

Elsewhere, Apple's Watch Series 9 remains relatively accurate in tracking your health, covering irregular heart rate notifications, ECG, temperature, and more vital metrics. Plus, there is also a complimentary free 3-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ that gives a more in-depth analysis of your workouts.

Do you intend on picking one at this rate? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.

