Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid versions for free!

It is just one week before the Christmas weekend, and we at NextPit continue to search for free app deals on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps normally come with a price tag, but there are times when they have been made available for free on a temporary basis. After all, who does not want to grab an opportunity to obtain free stuff?

This list of free apps will be updated twice every week. The usual caveat applies though: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

QR and Barcode Scanner Pro ( $1.99 ) : Scan QR codes as well as barcodes with this app.

: Scan QR codes as well as barcodes with this app. Forex Signal ( $11.99 ) : Want to take advantage of the dips in the stock market? Here's one app that might help you.

: Want to take advantage of the dips in the stock market? Here's one app that might help you. Spirits Wave EVP Scanner ( $1.49 ) : Would you like to search for the supernatural with your phone? This app claims it can help...

: Would you like to search for the supernatural with your phone? This app claims it can help... Phone Booster Pro ($10.99 ): Boost the performance of your handset (the app claims it does so...)

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Hero Z ($1.99) : Zombie apocalypse? No problem! Just shoot your way through.

: Zombie apocalypse? No problem! Just shoot your way through. Christmas Puzzle Premium ($0.99) : Wrack your brains as you attempt this puzzle game with a theme around Christmas.

: Wrack your brains as you attempt this puzzle game with a theme around Christmas. oO ($0.99) : A hardcore minimal runner game that involves plenty of circles.

: A hardcore minimal runner game that involves plenty of circles. Cooking Kawaii ($0.99) : A cooking game that makes sure your hungry customers don't get angry!

: A cooking game that makes sure your hungry customers don't get angry! Turdbots ($4.99) : Explore the galaxy while you avoid getting smashed into bits by asteroids.

: Explore the galaxy while you avoid getting smashed into bits by asteroids. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ($0.99) : Shoot 'em up in space that requires you to have fast reflexes.

: Shoot 'em up in space that requires you to have fast reflexes. Bulbs ($0.99) : A variation of the classic Simon game, this one revolves around the theme of bulbs.

: A variation of the classic Simon game, this one revolves around the theme of bulbs. Defense Zone HD ($2.99) : A tower defense game set in a war environment. Will you be able to hold out?

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

AI Art Filters ($0.99) : Improve your filters with cool effects using this app.

: Improve your filters with cool effects using this app. Stream Music Player ($3.99) : When the default music playback app simply isn't good enough for you.

: When the default music playback app simply isn't good enough for you. Meta Journal Private Diary ($1.99) : A diary app that lets you digitally record your thoughts.

: A diary app that lets you digitally record your thoughts. MyAds ($1.99) : View your AdSense and AdMob earnings here!

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.