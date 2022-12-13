Pre-unpacked: Galaxy S23 Ultra's specs are surprisingly revealed

Samsung proves that they are really not good at controlling the confidential materials of their products from leaking out. A new listing has been spotted revealing the entire technical specs of the Galaxy S23 Ultra a couple of months from the launch date.

The Galaxy S23 is planned to be announced in early February next year based on the previous report. But before we could even arrive at the next Unpacked event, the lineup's hardware is mostly unwrapped, especially for the Ultra.

Galaxy S23 Ultra overclocked processor and bigger storage

According to the Chinese certification firm TENAA, most of the changes on the Galaxy S23 Ultra are found below. While it's known that it will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the device is utilizing a different version with an overclocked octa-core processor. This was uncovered last month for the European model. However, this listing confirms the same for other markets as well.

Beyond the system-on-chip, Samsung's Galaxy S23 is sporting 8/12 GB of RAM but with a higher storage configuration of 256 GB. It's unclear if this results in a price increase on the device considering Apple's iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to be pricier brought by its higher storage option. Battery-wise, the 4855 mAh capacity should be labeled as 5000 mAh at launch.

An alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Galaxy S23 Ultra 8K video gets improved

The handset has an unchanged 6.8-inch AMOLED display size and resolution while it measures 163.4x78.1x8.9 mm although it is now a smidge heavier at 233 g. Additionally, the quad-camera setup is composed of a 200 MP sensor coupled with 10x periscope zoom, 12 MP ultrawide, and 10 MP telephoto cameras. Samsung is tipped to upgrade the 8K video from 24 fps to 30 fps too.

There was no mention as regards the other features of the device such as satellite connectivity. Perhaps this could be expected only on the launch date or not. Similarly, which major improvements do you wish to see on the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Let us know in the comment section.