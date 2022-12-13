Tech & Community
This OnePlus 11 feature could easily outdo the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23

The first quarter of 2023 should see big players refreshing their smartphone offerings. OnePlus is one of those and the brand is expected to announce the OnePlus 11 (Pro). Today, a fresh report has been out hinting at the charging feature of the flagship device. Although it means a downgraded rating, Samsung and Apple could still use a lot of catching up to do.

A certification website has listed the purported OnePlus 11 revealing some of its key features including the fast-charging capability. Accordingly, the unannounced OnePlus smartphone has a charging spec of 11V/9.1A, which means it can be charged up to 100 watts using an appropriate adapter.

From 0 to 100% in half-an-hour

In comparison, that's far higher than the OnePlus 10 Pro which gets 65W speed. However, the number is slightly a notch slower than the OnePlus 10T (US model) which is rated with 125W VOOC charging. Still, it is multiple times faster compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra which is rumored to top at 25W fast charging.

OnePlus 11 render
OnePlus 11 in green and black / © OnLeaks

The source didn't provide how much it will be translated into the actual charging time. Conversely, the OnePlus 10T charges its 5000 mAh incredibly fast in less than 20 minutes in our review while the OnePlus 10 Pro can fill its juice in less than 40 minutes. The OnePlus 11 could sit in between if supplied with a certified VOOC power brick.

OnePlus 11 release date

The OnePlus 11 is expected to be unveiled next month and will run on Android 13 out of the box. Furthermore, it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 alongside a new 50 MP main camera. The device could also benefit from the upgraded 48 MP ultrawide and 32 MP telephoto sensors. There is no word on how much the OnePlus 11 will cost.

Is having a faster-charging speed an important feature you look at from a smartphone? How fast do you think the standard charging rating for smartphones and iPhones should be? Hit us up in the comment section. 

Via: MySmartPrice

