What are the free apps of the week? Find out here!

Each week, the team at NextPit will perform their due diligence to look out for good mobile app deals as well as games for iOS and Android that would normally cost you something but are available for free temporarily on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated twice-weekly. Of course, the usual caveat of the time of publishing and when you read this article applies. That time period might sometimes see some of the applications lose their free status. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to look out for, but things become more complicated where App Store promotions are concerned, as Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Quick tip: Whenever you find an interesting app or game but do not need to use it just yet, you can install the app first. After doing so, delete it from your device as the app will already become part of your app library where you can install it again for free when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Simple Quote Widget ( $0.99 ) : Get your day started right each morning with a random inspirational quote.

: Get your day started right each morning with a random inspirational quote. Video Gallery ( $0.99 ) : This app will help you select the best live wallpaper for your smartphone from a list of curated videos.

: This app will help you select the best live wallpaper for your smartphone from a list of curated videos. SkanApp ( $19.99 ) : Check out this hands-free scanner that makes full use of your smartphone camera.

: Check out this hands-free scanner that makes full use of your smartphone camera. Duplicate Pro ($0.49 ) : Free up space on your smartphone by deleting duplicate files, including photos and media.

: Free up space on your smartphone by deleting duplicate files, including photos and media. Correlate ($2.99 ): Are you feeling sick? Let this app's algorithm figure out your symptoms, although it is always recommended you go to a certified medical professional for an accurate diagnosis first.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Memorize: IELTS vocabulary ( $4.99 ): If you learn through repetition, then this IELTS vocabulary app will help you with your memory work.

If you learn through repetition, then this IELTS vocabulary app will help you with your memory work. BreathIn ($1.99) : Good breathing patterns are useful in maintaining good health. This app should be able to help you get a better breathing pattern with enough practice.

: Good breathing patterns are useful in maintaining good health. This app should be able to help you get a better breathing pattern with enough practice. OCR Text Recognizer ($6.99) : Boasting a precision rate of 98% to 100%, this app claims to be able to recognize text from virtually any image.

: Boasting a precision rate of 98% to 100%, this app claims to be able to recognize text from virtually any image. Photo AI Eraser ($0.99) : This image processing tool claims that it can remove unwanted bits and areas from your photo, such as power lines, a fence, and other items so that you can look your very best all alone.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Chinese Checkers Master ($4.99) : Forget about regular checkers, Chinese Checkers requires you to be vigilant from all fronts.

: Forget about regular checkers, Chinese Checkers requires you to be vigilant from all fronts. Rent Business Tycoon Game ($3.99) : Want to be rich in real estate? Do it virtually in this game!

: Want to be rich in real estate? Do it virtually in this game! Jumpy Wheels ($0.99): You're a ball that has to get through different obstacles by jumping through and over them.

You're a ball that has to get through different obstacles by jumping through and over them. Crazy Run ($4.99) : Let your stickman run through obstacles in order to keep him alive!

: Let your stickman run through obstacles in order to keep him alive! Drop Flop! ($0.99) : Just how fast are your reflexes to catch whatever is dropped? Tap away!

: Just how fast are your reflexes to catch whatever is dropped? Tap away! Deemo Reborn ($1.99) : A rhythmic music game that requires you to have perfect hand-eye coordination.

: A rhythmic music game that requires you to have perfect hand-eye coordination. Truck Go ($1.99) : It is a race against time as you use your truck to deliver goods to the marketplace.

: It is a race against time as you use your truck to deliver goods to the marketplace. SciFlyr ($0.99) : Not so much an endless runner than it is an endless flyer that will certainly get your heart pumping!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.