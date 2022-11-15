Pixel Fold: Google's foldable design revealed along with a hefty price tag

Unlike the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 duo, Google has not been able to tease its foldable Pixel. Instead, we were treated to a couple of leaks and rumors revealing tidbits about the device. But that's a different case today as recreated renders of the Pixel Fold have been shared alongside its possible pricing.

Front Page Tech is known as a credible leaker of many unannounced products like the Pixel Watch or the iPhone SE 4. They even produce renders for some unreleased hardware, which is exactly what happened here with the Pixel Fold. The publication has managed to reimagine and recreate the foldable Pixel based on available information from its sources.

Bulky Google Pixel Fold design

Noticeably, the device depicted shows a resemblance to the Oppo Find N rather than to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is safe to say the foldable Pixel handset is a lot chunkier too compared to the latter. The camera hump looks to be inspired by the visor of the Pixel 7 series, though you only get an island rather than an edge-to-edge placement.

Google Pixel Fold based on recreated renders / © Youtube/u/FrontPageTech

Furthermore, it shows thicker top and bottom bezels in the main display area. Surprisingly, these corroborate the design sketches that we reported two months ago. If to happen, the Pixel Fold would rely on a traditional camera sensor and skip the in-display selfie shooter found on Samsung's premium foldable.

We can't totally vouch for the accuracy of these images. But beyond the looks, the outlet is heavily betting that the "Fold" is the final moniker for the first Pixel folding device. More importantly, they also believe that Google's Pixel Fold will cost $1799, which matches the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it could be launched on May 2023 during the I/O developer's conference.

Google's unveiling of the Pixel folding smartphone is getting closer. Do you think it will be worth the wait? Let us know your thoughts.