Samsung Galaxy A54 renders show it will share the Galaxy S23 design

The Samsung Galaxy A54 will apparently share some design cues with the Galaxy S23 . Based on a set of computer renders, Samsung's mid-ranger is bringing a few notable changes to the exterior, particularly to the rear. However, the device is expected to be launched around March next year only after the flagship Galaxy S23.

The exclusive first look of the Galaxy A54 was shared by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks through a detailed rendering. It reveals a major revamp by favoring a flatter triple camera setup at the back while ditching the elevated island that previously housed a quad sensor. But it is unknown which snapper has been dropped.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 is also expected to borrow some design cues from this year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The vanilla models are seen to depart from the distinctive contoured layout which originated from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Galaxy A54 with rounder sides and new camera layout / © 91Mobiles

Besides the camera section, little else has changed on the Galaxy A54. It still has a punch-hole display alongside a pronounced bezel at the bottom and rounder edges and sides. The display is believed to retain the 120Hz refresh rate but at a slightly reduced size of 6.4-inch. Both the USB-C port and a pair of physical buttons are likewise unchanged.

Most of the improvements are likely to be reserved under the hood. Unfortunately, details such as the choice of processor and memory configurations are still unconfirmed. As a reference, the Galaxy A53 ships with an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 5,000 mAh battery.

Do you prefer the new look of the Galaxy A54? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.