Want some free apps? Grab hold of these limited time offers!

It's time for another edition of the free apps of the week! As usual, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that normally costs something but are available for free on a temporary basis on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

But how do we do this post: Our team checks the app stores for you via deal sites or via apps like AppSales. There we pick out the free offers and list them for you below. This means that we only collect recommendations for apps that usually have to be paid for.

A note on our own behalf: Unlike our other app reviews, there is no quality control on our part in these free lists. So we don't know if the apps are protecting your data, if there are outrageous in-app sales, or if a game is just grotty bad. So keep that in mind when downloading and check it on your own responsibility.

Quick tip: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app but have no real use for it just yet, why not just install the app? After doing so, just delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a justifiably reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Lecture Notes ( $2.99 ) : Are you a student, or does your job require you to take down notes all the time? If that is the case, then Lecture Notes makes perfect sense, being a classroom recorder app that lets you record audio during lectures in addition to the ability to take down handwritten notes via notepad sketching. Ah, if only it could transcribe what was spoken into the written word...

: Are you a student, or does your job require you to take down notes all the time? If that is the case, then Lecture Notes makes perfect sense, being a classroom recorder app that lets you record audio during lectures in addition to the ability to take down handwritten notes via notepad sketching. Ah, if only it could transcribe what was spoken into the written word... Spirits Wave EVP Scanner ( $1.49 ) : Do you have a feeling that there is someone watching you from the back that hails from the supernatural world? Perhaps this app might help you out, but do wear your tin foil hat while you are at it!

: Do you have a feeling that there is someone watching you from the back that hails from the supernatural world? Perhaps this app might help you out, but do wear your tin foil hat while you are at it! Note Recognition ( $4.49 ) : How about an app that helps you learn music at a faster rate? This app is a note-detection & audio speed changer that is able to convert music into alternative sheet music.

: How about an app that helps you learn music at a faster rate? This app is a note-detection & audio speed changer that is able to convert music into alternative sheet music. Ringtone Scheduler ($0.99 ) : We know all about assigning individual ringtones to special numbers, but what about changing the ringtone to suit the time of the day? Perhaps this is a more elegant solution...

: We know all about assigning individual ringtones to special numbers, but what about changing the ringtone to suit the time of the day? Perhaps this is a more elegant solution... Shout Screen ($0.99) : Interesting app that lets you make huge text announcements whenever it is not possible to speak or shout. This is where the larger your phone display is, the better!

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Christmas Games Pro ($1.99) : 5 Christmas-themed games that are playable from a single app. This makes it the perfect app to indulge in to get into the Yuletide mood.

: 5 Christmas-themed games that are playable from a single app. This makes it the perfect app to indulge in to get into the Yuletide mood. Railways of Love ($1.99) : Reading surely tickles the imagination, but in the digital format, this interactive road novel about love and fate that follows the tradition of Russian classics will keep you engrossed as you help change the destiny of the man and woman to a happier one.

: Reading surely tickles the imagination, but in the digital format, this interactive road novel about love and fate that follows the tradition of Russian classics will keep you engrossed as you help change the destiny of the man and woman to a happier one. Cooking Kawaii ($0.99) : It is a frenetic race to complete as many dishes as possible during peak hour as the orders pile up, and the temperature rises in the kitchen!

: It is a frenetic race to complete as many dishes as possible during peak hour as the orders pile up, and the temperature rises in the kitchen! Alphabets-Numbers game ($3.99) : This one is for the little ones as they indulge in an African adventure that helps them pick up numbers and the alphabet in a fun manner.

: This one is for the little ones as they indulge in an African adventure that helps them pick up numbers and the alphabet in a fun manner. Stickman Warriors ($0.49) : This arena-style combat title will certainly keep you engrossed as you pit your warriors against others, hoping to emerge the victor.

: This arena-style combat title will certainly keep you engrossed as you pit your warriors against others, hoping to emerge the victor. Merge Dice ($0.99) : This is a puzzler that requires you to achieve a total sum of 10 using the value of the die shown, both horizontally and vertically. A pretty interesting brain-teaser.

: This is a puzzler that requires you to achieve a total sum of 10 using the value of the die shown, both horizontally and vertically. A pretty interesting brain-teaser. Grow Zombie ($1.99) : Play the role of mad scientist as you grow your own zombies and hope that they are able to overcome whatever enemies that come your way!

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Virtual Headshot ( $0.99 ): If you have ever needed a virtual headshot, why not let an app do it for you instead of paying lots of money for a professional digital artist?

If you have ever needed a virtual headshot, why not let an app do it for you instead of paying lots of money for a professional digital artist? Vostok ($0.99) : This app is a story and collage maker that uses images to tell powerful stories to its viewers. After all, doesn't a picture paint a thousand words? You can practically 'write' a novel with this!

: This app is a story and collage maker that uses images to tell powerful stories to its viewers. After all, doesn't a picture paint a thousand words? You can practically 'write' a novel with this! Paint By Numbers Creator ($4.99) : Think that you are able to do better than the other paint by numbers books in the market? Perhaps gift your loved ones a unique, personal puzzle with your handiwork!

: Think that you are able to do better than the other paint by numbers books in the market? Perhaps gift your loved ones a unique, personal puzzle with your handiwork! Sprite Pencil ($3.99) : Create beautiful pixel art sprites using this app, where the collection of tools mated to a powerful drawing engine will get the job done in no time at all.

These iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Chess Ace ($1.99) : Ever wondered whether you are able to play chess using cards? Find out how with this game that is now available for free.

: Ever wondered whether you are able to play chess using cards? Find out how with this game that is now available for free. CuBuGo ($0.99) : This rotation-based puzzle game certainly throws a spanner in the works when it comes to puzzlers. After all, it requires you to view things from a totally different perspective in order to solve it.

: This rotation-based puzzle game certainly throws a spanner in the works when it comes to puzzlers. After all, it requires you to view things from a totally different perspective in order to solve it. Full Music Battle Mod ($4.99) : Remember those old-school rhythm games that continue at a progressively faster pace until you rely on muscle memory instead of actual skill? Enjoy a similar experience on your iPhone with this game!

Remember those old-school rhythm games that continue at a progressively faster pace until you rely on muscle memory instead of actual skill? Enjoy a similar experience on your iPhone with this game! My City Home ($2.99) : With a dozen rooms to explore and new friends to make, you will be able to create the perfect home based on your imagination. Now, if only the little one will realize that life is not a bed of roses...

: With a dozen rooms to explore and new friends to make, you will be able to create the perfect home based on your imagination. Now, if only the little one will realize that life is not a bed of roses... Mage Mania ($0.99) : Dragons love their treasure, this much you know. However, just how far can your greed go in an attempt to obtain unsearchable riches as a mage by defeating a dragon?

: Dragons love their treasure, this much you know. However, just how far can your greed go in an attempt to obtain unsearchable riches as a mage by defeating a dragon? Invading Horde ($0.99) : You are the (un)lucky subject selected by the king to defend the kingdom from an invading horde. Are you up to the task?

: You are the (un)lucky subject selected by the king to defend the kingdom from an invading horde. Are you up to the task? Girl City Street Fight ($0.99) : Do you enjoy a little cat fight? Things get far more brutal than just name-calling and gossip, as the girls go to town in this fighting game.

: Do you enjoy a little cat fight? Things get far more brutal than just name-calling and gossip, as the girls go to town in this fighting game. Hot Lap League ($4.99) : Compete with other cutthroat racers as you attempt to emerge first from many different tracks to choose from.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.