Samsung to fit an S Pen slot on Galaxy Z Fold 5's tight body

The current Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports S Pen but users have the only option to stow the stylus through an accessory protective case. Without the latter, you'll need to carry the stylus separately. Based on a fresh report, points out that Samsung wants to have a built-in S Pen slot on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 although it won't be an easy job for the South Korean company.

TL;DR

Samsung is said to be working on a built-in S Pen storage for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may arrive thinner and lighter.

Samsung believes that Apple will introduce the first foldable iPad in 2024.

According to The Elec, Samsung has told its hardware suppliers that it plans to introduce a better S Pen integration with the next Galaxy foldable. It intends to do it by adding a dedicated slot similar to Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, as for how they will do it, it is yet to be found out given the lack of space on its foldable smartphones.

Unsurprisingly thinner and lighter Galaxy Z foldables

Besides the S Pen storage, Samsung is expected to further improve the form factor of both the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip by trimming the thickness and weight of the duo. It could also reduce the display crease on each folding handset, which is not surprising at all.

As regards the other details of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it's too early to assume any of the remaining features of the device. The next-gen Samsung duo is not expected to arrive sometime in August of next year.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is discounted from Amazon. To device database

Apple 'iPad Fold' release date

On the other hand, Samsung says that it anticipates Apple to announce its first foldable in 2024. However, Apple's first folding device could be in the form of an iPad tablet rather than a smartphone said by an established analyst. Likewise, the clamshell or full-folding iPhone may eventually happen in 2025.

Do you think having S Pen storage on the Galaxy Z Fold is a feature you consider as important? Let us know your answers in the comment section.