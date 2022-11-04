How to write an incredible resume in 2022

We have some news, and you may not be ready to hear it—especially if you’re job hunting. Impressing at an interview is no longer enough. In fact, if you want to get to the interview stage you need to impress the bots that sift through the hundreds of applications companies get for each job.

That’s right: bots. That hiring manager that you’re working so hard to impress is in fact an AI-enabled tool known as an Application Tracking System (ATS) that filters applications based on algorithms and keywords.

What does it mean for job seekers? Well, it means that not only do you need to tailor your resume to the job you’re hoping to nab, you also need to make it AI-friendly. This becomes even more important when you consider that a recent study from Harvard Business School showed that 88% of leading executives believe that AI recruitment software often results in qualified candidates being excluded from the hiring process.

While not all industries or companies use this software, but 98% of Fortune 500 companies do, writing an incredible resume that plays to the bots will give you an edge over the competition.

Here are three simple tactics to adopt that will put your resume at the top of the pile.

Format Correctly

Simply put, many AI programs don’t recognise PDFs, which means that by not submitting your resume in Word format you’re ruling yourself out of the process. Similarly, that Canva or professionally designed resume may mean you can display a lot of information across two pages, but anything that sits in borders or margins may not be picked up by recruiting software. This means something as important as your education history or awards you won may be ignored. In this case, simple really is best.

Match Exactly

What keywords are in the job description? Those are the key words you need to use on your resume, and use them exactly. For example, if the job requires software development experience but you describe your career history in terms of software development achievements, you’re going to be ruled out by the bots.

While some ATS systems have been upgraded to recognise synonyms, many exact-match systems are still used by companies, and without that sort of insider knowledge it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Stay Traditional

There are plenty of career experts and articles available that encourage resumes to highlight your achievements rather than responsibilities across roles and to focus on your career highs. While this plays to the theory that you have 30 seconds to grab a hiring manager’s attention, it doesn’t play to AI which pulls experience and information in a chronological format. This means that tweaking your resume to be a little old school, starting with a summary and listing your previous roles in chronological order, may help your selection.

