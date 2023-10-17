Big savings on free apps and games for your iPhone or Android

It is that time of the week once again, time for nextpit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android phone. Keep reading to find our list of applications that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only.

We try to curate this list as best as possible to avoid scamming apps or privacy traps but keep in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not tested these apps, which may still offer ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR and Barcode Scanner Pro ( $1.99) : Go beyond the QR code capabilities on your camera app, and create and store different types of matrix codes.

Go beyond the QR code capabilities on your camera app, and create and store different types of matrix codes. Amortization Loan Calculator 2 ( $14.99) : Nobody likes to be in debt. Use this app to calculate your way out of it by knowing how much you save by repaying early.

Nobody likes to be in debt. Use this app to calculate your way out of it by knowing how much you save by repaying early. Blend Photos ( $2.99) : Mix and match photos on your phone and create beautiful remixes with double exposures, overlay effects, and more.

Mix and match photos on your phone and create beautiful remixes with double exposures, overlay effects, and more. Dark Screen Filter ( $0.99) : Reduce blue lights by applying color filters at night on your phone screen.

Reduce blue lights by applying color filters at night on your phone screen. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99) : Listen to different online radios specialized in new wave, pop, rock, and other oldies.

Android Games

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ( $1.99 ) : Explore and survive old dungeons in first-person like a true tomb raider.

: Explore and survive old dungeons in first-person like a true tomb raider. Dungeon Corp ( $1.99 ) : Explore and survive new and dangerous dungeons—corporate life like a true salaryman.

: Explore and survive new and dangerous dungeons—corporate life like a true salaryman. Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ( $0.99 ) : Defeat the darkness (almost literally) with bright and sharp swordplay in this stylish action game.

: Defeat the darkness (almost literally) with bright and sharp swordplay in this stylish action game. Grow Heroes VIP ( $1.99 ): A simple, pixel-art idle RPG: Defeat monsters, collect gold, repeat!

A simple, pixel-art idle RPG: Defeat monsters, collect gold, repeat! Missile Dude RPG ( $1.99 ): Another idle RPG, this time with missiles. Kill demons, and upgrade your arsenal to keep up with the increasing challenge.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Videdit - Handy Video Editor ( $0.99 ): Apply effects and do some basic video edits straight from your iPhone or iPad and share them all over social media and messaging apps.

Apply effects and do some basic video edits straight from your iPhone or iPad and share them all over social media and messaging apps. gTasks Pro ( $5.99 ): Access your tasks list by simply signing up with your Google account on your iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

Access your tasks list by simply signing up with your Google account on your iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Italian Phrase Book Learn ( $1.99 ): Ciao! If your Italian is as limited as mine, this app may help you next time you visit the Mediterranean country.

Ciao! If your Italian is as limited as mine, this app may help you next time you visit the Mediterranean country. Planet Gravity ( $7.99 ): Game or app? Simulate how objects interact in space.

Game or app? Simulate how objects interact in space. EZ Domino Score ( $3.99 ): Keep track of points in your next exciting match of dominoes.

Keep track of points in your next exciting match of dominoes. Photo AI Eraser ( $1.99 ): Remove objects and unwanted people from your photos.

iOS games

Puzzling Peaks EXE ( $1.99 ): The developer claims to have mixed pinball, golf, and platforming in one game. In short, guide the ball (aka hero) to the end of the stage by manipulating stage elements on pixel art worlds.

The developer claims to have mixed pinball, golf, and platforming in one game. In short, guide the ball (aka hero) to the end of the stage by manipulating stage elements on pixel art worlds. 13's ( $2.99 ) : Match tiles to 13 and try not to fill the board on this simple, but difficult to master puzzle.

: Match tiles to 13 and try not to fill the board on this simple, but difficult to master puzzle. Super Lines ( $4.99 ): A mix of the classics Snake and Tron, keep moving and avoid crashing into yourself or the enemies.

A mix of the classics Snake and Tron, keep moving and avoid crashing into yourself or the enemies. Crash the Comet ( $3.99 ): Keep the comet between the lines as it speeds up and challenge your coordination even further with a dual screen mode.

Keep the comet between the lines as it speeds up and challenge your coordination even further with a dual screen mode. Flying Real Dragon Simulator ( $9.99 ): Already missing some House of the Dragon? You are not sure how "real" it is, but reviews are pretty good on this fantasy aerial combat simulator.

What do you think of our selections for this week? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!