Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid versions for free!

Like every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions. Between the publication and the moment you consult this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Follow our complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Quick tip: you find an interesting app, but you can't really use it yet? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss a short-lived promotion

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

FitOlympia Pro ($29.00) : A very comprehensive fitness app with various exercises to help you get back on track with your health.

: A very comprehensive fitness app with various exercises to help you get back on track with your health. Identify Dog Breeds Pro ($0.99) : Thanks to this application, you will be able to recognize hundreds of different dog breeds with your smartphone from their barks.

: Thanks to this application, you will be able to recognize hundreds of different dog breeds with your smartphone from their barks. 80s Music Radio Pro ($ 0.99 ): An application to listen to 80s radio online. It includes a lot of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave, and more.

): An application to listen to 80s radio online. It includes a lot of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave, and more. AppLock PRO ($2.49) : Keep unwanted eyes away from your files! This security app makes sure your apps stay locked with a passcode, fingerprint, or pattern.

: Keep unwanted eyes away from your files! This security app makes sure your apps stay locked with a passcode, fingerprint, or pattern. Smart Tools Pro ($0.99) : This toolkit for DIYers is a real Swiss Army knife and contains tools such as a ruler, level, vibrometer, protractor, flashlight, unit converter, distance calculator, and more.

: This toolkit for DIYers is a real Swiss Army knife and contains tools such as a ruler, level, vibrometer, protractor, flashlight, unit converter, distance calculator, and more. Fractions Math Pro ($0.99 ): Discover this calculator that allows you to add, subtract, multiply and divide fractions or to simplify or convert them.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Crisis of the Middle Ages ($0.99) : An RPG with a classic 16-bit look, but with characters and a story a little different from the SquareSoft and Enix classics...

: An RPG with a classic 16-bit look, but with characters and a story a little different from the SquareSoft and Enix classics... Neo Monsters ($0.99) : This game looks a lot like a famous Nintendo game series... Explore worlds, avoid tall grass, capture and fight thousands of monsters.

: This game looks a lot like a famous Nintendo game series... Explore worlds, avoid tall grass, capture and fight thousands of monsters. Sudoku Pro ($2.99) : Challenge your mind with more than 9000 puzzles.

: Challenge your mind with more than 9000 puzzles. Superhero War Premium ($0.99) : An RPG in which you fight your way through many levels to collect gold and diamonds.

: An RPG in which you fight your way through many levels to collect gold and diamonds. Fastar VIP ($0.99) : A game with cute visuals in which you have to collect items and develop your fairy.

: A game with cute visuals in which you have to collect items and develop your fairy. Cooking Quest VIP ($0.99) : A simulation game in which you have to succeed in recipes from all over the world in order to create the ultimate food truck.

: A simulation game in which you have to succeed in recipes from all over the world in order to create the ultimate food truck. MR RACER ($4.99) : A racing game that offers an extreme multiplayer racing experience. Race with friends in awesome high-speed supercars to beat the traffic.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free in the Apple App Store

App Secret ($1 .99 ): Keep important information on your iPhone or iPad safe with App Secret. The app provides a wide range of locking mechanisms to keep your data safe.

Keep important information on your iPhone or iPad safe with App Secret. The app provides a wide range of locking mechanisms to keep your data safe. Anonymous VPN ($0.99) : A cool VPN app that allows you to block ads as well as track your browsing and access your exact location.

: A cool VPN app that allows you to block ads as well as track your browsing and access your exact location. Photo Frame Calendar & Clock ($9,99) : This app turns your iPhone or iPad into a minimalist digital photo frame.

: This app turns your iPhone or iPad into a minimalist digital photo frame. FileGet ($4.99) : A file manager that focuses solely on documents and allows you to manage your text, pdf, docs, or xls files.

: A file manager that focuses solely on documents and allows you to manage your text, pdf, docs, or xls files. HibiDo Pro: Todo Calendar Note ($2.99) : A calendar management application that allows you to manage your tasks, appointments, notes, shopping lists, and much more.

: A calendar management application that allows you to manage your tasks, appointments, notes, shopping lists, and much more. Image Size ($0.99) : With this application, you can quickly resize and compress several photos at once, print photos at their real size (inches, cm,...), or convert them to compatible formats.

The iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Brookhaven Game ($2.99) : An adventure game in which you enter a crazy house to explore its many rooms and enjoy the weather while you run outside to see your amazing cars.

: An adventure game in which you enter a crazy house to explore its many rooms and enjoy the weather while you run outside to see your amazing cars. Fill me up - Block Brain Game! ($0.99): A simple puzzle game in a grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces.

A simple puzzle game in a grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces. Foxy Arena ($2.99) : Your mission will be to brave obstacles such as wolves, foxes, bears, and even dragons in order to escape an enchanted forest.

: Your mission will be to brave obstacles such as wolves, foxes, bears, and even dragons in order to escape an enchanted forest. Aeroplane Chess 3D ($4.99) : A digital version of the classic Ludo board game.

: A digital version of the classic Ludo board game. DICAST GOLD ($0.99) : This game is a bit like monopoly and you have to throw dice to attack your opponent and use up his energy to win the game.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.