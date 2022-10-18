iPad 10 leak suggests the tablet may support Apple Pencil 2

The Apple iPad 10 (2022) could be announced in October alongside the Pro models. Per rumors, the next entry-level iPad will bring noteworthy improvements such as a bigger display and refreshed design. But a new leak suggests that it may also bring support for Apple Pencil 2 , finally enhancing its writing features.

A third-party case for the iPad 10 (2022) hints of Apple Pencil 2 compatibility.

The next entry-level iPad may feature a faster processor and bigger display.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPad (2022) lineup this week.

A Twitter user named Roeeban has spotted a third-party folio case for the purported iPad 10th gen in Target. Besides confirming the presence of the 10th gen iPad, the packing also indicates the compatibility of the tablet with Apple Pencil 2. Conversely, last year's iPad 9 only supports the original Apple Pencil.

Based on the images, the Apple Pencil 2 is stored on the top portion of the tablet in landscape mode. This further tells that this side of the iPad could be used to wirelessly charge the pen which is similar to the iPad Pro tablets. In addition, it shows the new oval-shaped camera island of the iPad 10 that was first seen from the unofficial renders that emerged earlier.

Third party case for the upcoming Apple iPad 10 / © Twitter/u/roeeban

iPad (2022) other features and specs

Unfortunately, the case spotting didn't specify other rumored features of Apple's next budget iPad. It was reported before that the Lightning port will be replaced by a USB-C. Moreover, Apple could also reposition the front-facing camera as well as the TouchID. Lastly, the tablet could also benefit from the faster A14 chipset and 5G connectivity.

Bloomberg's analyst and leaker, Mark Gurman, believes that Apple will unveil the iPad (2022) alongside the 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pro this week. Instead of holding an event, the Cupertino giant is planning a plain press release.

Will the addition of Apple Pencil 2 compatibility increase the chance you will buy the next iPad? Let us hear your answers in the comment section, we're listening.