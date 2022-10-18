Buy the Google Pixel 6 and instantly save $200 today!

This could be the best time to own a flagship Pixel smartphone. Google is slashing the price of its Pixel 6 by a lot on Amazon. The deal brings down the Google Pixel 6 to $399, which equates to a whopping $200 saving or 33% discount. The price also matches the all-time low we've seen for the Pixel device.

If you're gunning to own one of the best camera phones, Google is helping you out by offering the Pixel 6 with 128GB storage for $399, down from its original cost of $599. Even with the smaller Pixel 6a being discounted, opting for the vanilla Pixel 6 is a no brainer. It gets you a faster display, more memory, and a far better camera sensor for a minor price difference.

It's unclear how long the deal will last. But taking advantage of this deal will certainly bring you guaranteed Google software support for up to five years, longer than any Android manufacturer out there.

Why the Pixel 6 is a best buy for this offer

Despite launching last year, the Google Pixel 6 remains an exceptional performer in its category, much more so when you compare it to the midrange Android alternatives at the same price range. It has a 50MP main camera that can beat Samsung's Galaxy flagship shooters. Furthermore, the premium design of the Pixel 6 (Pro) easily trumps the bulky notch on the Apple iPhone 14.

More than that, the Pixel 6 will receive two remaining major Android updates in addition to a five-year security patch. This extended support beats most Chinese brands that will only get 1-2 software upgrade by stretch.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 6 deal? Do you intend to purchase any Pixel phones this year? Share to us your answers, we're listening.