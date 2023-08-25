Free Apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Your smartphone is more than just a communications device. It is able to let you book tickets, capture photos, shoot videos, perform online banking transactions, and much, much more. A whole lot of it depends on the type of apps you install, and with thousands of apps to choose from in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, you might be spoilt for choice in finding out which apps suit you best. We are all familiar with the thrill of discovering a free app that can actually come in handy, which is why we at nextpit have taken the time to scour the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to discover free apps that are normally available at a price.

It is important to note that the iOS and Android apps we mention here are priced, but are made available for free for a limited time only. We have no idea when the respective offers will end. Hence, it is crucial to seize the opportunity and download/install any app that catches your attention as soon as possible, before it returns to being a paid app.

We will not feature any apps with a rating of fewer than 3.5 stars. This will be different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we do not run any in-depth reviews of the listed apps.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

SkanApp ( $19.99 ) : If you want a portable scanner, what better way than to use your phone camera and this app?

: If you want a portable scanner, what better way than to use your phone camera and this app? At Ease Anxiety and Worry Relief ( $2.99) : Voice-guided breathing meditations, exercises, and journaling will help you keep your soul at ease from all the troubles of the world.

Voice-guided breathing meditations, exercises, and journaling will help you keep your soul at ease from all the troubles of the world. Prima Vista Sight Singing ( $1.49) : Attempt to learn sight singing with this app. It might just come in handy one day!

Android Games

Truth or Dare Pro ( $0.99 ) : The classic Truth or Dare game, except it is packaged in the form of a digital app to keep up with the times.

: The classic Truth or Dare game, except it is packaged in the form of a digital app to keep up with the times. Hero Z ( $1.99 ) : It is the end of the world, simply because of a zombie apocalypse. Will you be able to survive?

: It is the end of the world, simply because of a zombie apocalypse. Will you be able to survive? The Dark RPG ( $0.99 ) : An open-world RPG where you build up your character and combat epic bosses.

: An open-world RPG where you build up your character and combat epic bosses. Lunar Rescue Mission Pro ( $2.49 ): Houston, we have a problem! This game is just too darn addictive where you pilot a ship to rescue colonists.

Houston, we have a problem! This game is just too darn addictive where you pilot a ship to rescue colonists. World of Chess 3D ( $1.99 ): The centuries-old game that is presented in 3D splendor, where it also includes Go.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blue Note Music Flash Cards ( $1.99 ): The classic way of learning, through rote memorization! This app lets you learn to read music notes in minutes by memorizing one set of notes at a time, where the flashcards are randomly generated.

The classic way of learning, through rote memorization! This app lets you learn to read music notes in minutes by memorizing one set of notes at a time, where the flashcards are randomly generated. FindMe Mobile ( $0.99 ): Meant for military families, where people tend to move often, which is why this app helps military families remain connected.

Meant for military families, where people tend to move often, which is why this app helps military families remain connected. Umemi ( $0.99 ): Meant to help you get your accounting house in order, offering all the relevant tools.

Meant to help you get your accounting house in order, offering all the relevant tools. Mpjex MP3 Converter Pro ( $0.99 ): Extract music files from video files and listen to them in MP3 format.

iOS games

Wind Wings ( $1.99 ): A colorful shoot 'em up that will require lightning-fast reflexes as you save the galaxy from invading forces with your little spaceship.

A colorful shoot 'em up that will require lightning-fast reflexes as you save the galaxy from invading forces with your little spaceship. Match Attack! ( $1.99 ) : It is a race against time as you make matches to clear the board before it rises to the top.

: It is a race against time as you make matches to clear the board before it rises to the top. Pepi Super Stores: Mall Games ( $3.99 ): Explore a virtual mall from the eyes of different characters.

Explore a virtual mall from the eyes of different characters. Ninja Street Fighting 3D ( $9.99 ): Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. Get involved in street brawls without having to experience any pain at all.

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. Get involved in street brawls without having to experience any pain at all. Bugsnax ( $9.99 ): Catch mysterious creatures and turn them into snacks, then feed them to your friends!

That's all for today when it comes to our list of free apps of the week. It is our wish that you manage to find something interesting in our list of free iOS and Android apps. Were there any interesting titles in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that caught your attention that you want to share with the world? Do share your recommendations in the comments.