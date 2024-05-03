If you find the upgrades in the new M3 MacBook Air not worth it and too pricey, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air might be a better buy especially since it has plunged back to its record-low price of $849 on Amazon. This deal slashes the new $999 regular price of the base model with 8/256 GB memory by $150 (15 percent) which is offered in all four colorways.

You can also pick the MacBook configuration with 512 GB storage for $999, which is $200 less than the usual cost. However, it is only available in the silver finish as you will spend $50 more for the other options.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Pro M2 2022 The M2 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch falls back to its best price on Amazon.

Reasons why the M2 MacBook Air is worth it

Apple introduced the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (review) more than a year ago, but even today, it still makes a reliable daily machine with solid performance in a slim and premium design. With this, the current discounted rate further adds greater value for your money on what you're paying.

While there is already a newer M3 chip, the M2 chipset in the MacBook Air runs admirably and keeps the laptop stable when managing multiple browser tabs while doing light photo editing at the same time. The chipset is also efficient and draws less power even at higher clock speeds, this subsequently stretches the MacBook Air's battery life which lasts more than a day in mixed usage.

The MacBook Air's display: Razor sharp resolution with a large notch to house the webcam. / © nextpit

Other than the silicon, the M2 MacBook Air boasts a bright and sharp IPS LCD screen. The full-sized keyboard is phenomenal to type on and the large trackpad is unbeatable even compared with high-end Windows laptops. The only major gripe is the scarce number of ports, which consists of a pair of USB-C Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging, and the 3.5 mm audio jack.

Do you think the M2 MacBook Air is a good investment at its current rate? Let us hear your opinion. Likewise, share with us if you want to see more MacBook deals.