Chatbot On: Nothing Phone (2a) and Phone (1) Get a Taste of AI
Over a week after Nothing shipped the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update to the Nothing Phone (2), the remaining two handsets of the company are now following suit. The skinned update, which is based on Android 14 OS adds several features with the ChatGPT app, and is now confirmed to be seeding to the Phone (1) and Phone (2a).
Particularly, the firmware was first announced for the original Phone on May 1, while almost a day after, Nothing posted the availability of the same update for the mid-range Phone (2a) we've reviewed.
Launch ChatGPT with your voice on Nothing Phone (1) and (2a)
The biggest addition to this software is the ChatGPT integration. Nothing says users can summon the AI chatbot using voice command to the Ear or Ear (a) earbuds (review). The support is said to arrive with older Nothing wireless earbuds, including the Ear (2) and Ear (stick).
At the same time, pinning a ChatGPT widget on the home screen is now supported as well as a direct app shortcut button when copying text and content from the clipboard and screenshot, respectively.
Camera and system improvements
There are usual improvements with Nothing OS 2.5.5, too. This includes optimized camera processing for more consistent color for photos take from the main sensor and better brightness control in HDR shots from these two camera phones.
Additionally, you can find system upgrades like “smarter” auto-brightness control using AI and more stable voice call connections. Nothing also notes users can expect snappier unlocking feedback and fixes with how vibrations work in power-saving mode in these devices.
Nothing says it is releasing the firmware in staggered manner with other Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2a) variants getting the update in the coming days.
What are your thoughts with Nothing's efforts in providing software support to its devices? Have you received the update in your Phone (1) or Phone (2a)? Hit us up in the comment section.
Source: Nothing on X
