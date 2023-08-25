Beats Studio Pro 2023 See Their First Huge Discount at $100 Off

Hot topics

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple-owned company, Beats, has just released its latest Studio Pro headphones last month. However, there is already a solid offer from Amazon for the pair of ANC-ready Bluetooth audio cans that slashes their price down to $249 (29 percent off) after a $100 reduction.

For over a month the Beats Studio Pro (2023) has been available in stores, only today that it is receiving a giant discount. Normally priced at $349, the deal slashes it down to $249. It also lists all four colorways of the noise-canceling over-ears during this sale, including the brown and navy blue.

Why the Beats Studio Pro 2023 are worth it

Beats' Studio Pro (2023) are the much-needed refresh to the very dated Studio Pro from 2017. The set offers plenty of specs upgrades and refinements, such as support for wired lossless audio over USB-C in 24-bit and for up to 48 kHz frequency. Through this connection, you can pick from the three distinct Beats profiles that focus on enhancing the bass and acoustics.

Additionally, a newer Bluetooth connectivity is present on top of Google Fast Pair and Find My device for location tracking and pairing. The new Studio Pro also boasts Spatial Audio with head tracking similar to the more expensive Apple AirPods Max. Apple gave the headphones with fully adaptive ANC mated to transparency mode and much clearer microphones for calls as well.

Beats Studio Pro 2023
The four colorways of Beats Studio Pro 2023: Black, Navy Blue, Beige, and Brown. / © Beats

While the 4th generation Beats Studio Pro feature the same iconic design as with the previous model, Apple made the headphones more comfortable to wear for longer listening sessions. This is thanks to the ultra-plush leather cushions and adjustable metal headband sliders.

Battery life is another key area where the Beats Studio Pro make a solid purchase. The headphones are rated for 40 hours between charges, and you can refuel it quickly with a 10-minute charge translating to a 4-hour playback.

It's unknown when the offer will last. But if you want to take advantage of this deal, you might want to check it out now and secure considerable savings.

