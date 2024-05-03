Sony's 2024 Xperia range continues to pop on the radar ahead of the supposed “special” event of the company . This time, the cheapest entry in the lineup has leaked revealing the device's updated design and one missing rear camera module.

Courtesy of tipster Mystery Lupin, numerous official-looking high-res images of the Xperia 10 VI and Xperia 1 VI were seemingly uploaded on the World Wide Web. The leak gives us the clearest look at the former given the flagship latter has already been featured before.

Sony Xperia 10 VI gets a new design but with one less camera

From what it appears, the Xperia 10 VI features an updated and cleaner exterior that distinguishes it from the Xperia 10 V (review). Specifically, its flat back houses a dual camera that sits on a slightly raised elliptical island. The two snappers are arranged vertically and sandwiched the LED flash while also looking more prominent and bigger than on the predecessor.

Sony Xperia 10 VI is available in blue, black, and white colorways. It sports a revamped rear camera. / © MysteryLupin/X

The new camera setup means the Japanese company is dropping one of the sensors from the telephoto or ultrawide. Our prediction is that the ultrawide is the one that will be kept, but it could possibly gain extra trick like zooming and macro mode.

Meanwhile, the device's front is depicted to be unchanged with thick top and bottom bezels. Similarly, the elongated form factor is noticeably retained. This indicates that the more standard shape could be exclusive to the Xperia 1 VI and perhaps to the pricier Xperia 5 VI.

Sony's Xperia 10 VI will be offered with official cases. / © X/u/MysteryLupin

Furthermore, Sony's Xperia 10 VI is seen to be available in light blue, white, and black finishes. Official cases with a kickstand of these variants are seen to be offered as well.

Apart from the design, other details like the internal specs of the handset are obscured. However, it should be fitted with a faster and more efficient processor for a longer battery life. A faster USB-C port and charging will be a welcome upgrade, too.

The Xperia 10 VI is expected to be unveiled on May 17 along with the Xperia 1 VI. There are no words yet about how much it will cost and if it will be released in the USA and other regions.

With a fewer camera, do you think the Xperia 10 VI will cost less than the Xperia 10 V? Let us know your answers in the comments.