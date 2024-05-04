Sony is gearing to launch the Xperia 1 VI on May 17 as suggested by the company's teaser. The flagship camera phone also continues to leak with the latest revealing the key camera specs and improvements in tow.

Sony Xperia 1 VI has a new camera app and a longer zoom

As shared by MS PowerUser, the upcoming handset features a triple camera setup consisting of a 24 mm wide main rear shooter, 16 mm ultrawide, and 85-170 mm telephoto. Notably, these focal lengths appear unchanged except for the telephoto which has an total 5-10x zoom as opposed to the 5x zoom in the current Xperia 1 V (review).

Going to the other details, the primary camera is coupled with a stacked sensor with an unnamed resolution. It is safe to say this should be the same 48 MP sensor carried over from the predecessor. While there are no details about the sensor resolution of the other snappers, they are likely the same as last year's as well.

Sony's Xperia 1 VI renders show the new form factor in a 19.5:9 ratio. / © Android Headlines

The major camera changes seem reserved for the software front. Accordingly, the Xperia 1 VI will debut with a new standalone camera app that is based on the interface and controls of Sony's Alpha cameras. The new app is also said to combine the other three camera apps of Sony which are Photography Pro, Cinema Pro, and Videography Pro.

Right now, it's unclear if Sony will adopt the new app for its older Xperia camera phones or if the new app will be exclusive to the Xperia 1 VI and future models.

Along with the overhauled camera app, the Xperia 1 VI is tipped to take advantage of the upgraded autofocus capability for human subjects which is presently utilized in Alpha cameras. This is said to enable focus on subjects' face even if they are facing backward or partially blocked.

Other improvements in the Sony Xperia 1 VI

Additionally, the source described that the next flagship camera phone has a brighter 6.5-inch display, although the resolution has been downgraded. A new audio chip is found under the hood as well, which is said to deliver better sound while supporting the existing spatial audio and high-res certifications.

Elsewhere, the Xperia 1 VI is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 5000 mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging ratings unchanged. The handset should run on Android 14 OS out of the box.

In a separate rumor, Sony is allegedly pricing the Xperia 1 VI slightly lower than the Xperia 1 V, at least in Taiwan. There are no words yet if other countries will see the same price adjustment.

Knowing these changes, do you think the Xperia 1 VI is shaping up as a more exciting flagship entry? We'd like to hear your thoughts.