Get Your Free Google Play Store and Apple App Store Apps Here!

What else do you do with your smartphone apart from making calls and receiving messages? Of course, social media plays a huge role in our lives, and games do for certain segments of the smartphone user base. Basically, the Google Play Store and Apple App Store contain thousands of apps to choose from, of which you might find difficulty in figuring out just which is right for you. We know the thrill of discovering a free app that is actually useful which is why here at Nextpit, we've taken the time to rummage both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find free apps that are normally not available for free.

It's important to note that the iOS and Android apps we mention here do have a price tag, but are currently free for a limited time only. We have no idea when the respective offers will end. Therefore, it's crucial to seize the opportunity and download/install any app that catches your attention as soon as possible, before it goes back to being a paid app.

We will not list any apps with a rating of fewer than 3.5 stars. This will be different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we will not run any in-depth reviews of the listed apps.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planimeter ( $1.99 ) : A handy app that lets you measure the area of your land around your house. It will be able to let you gain a better idea of the final figure.

: A handy app that lets you measure the area of your land around your house. It will be able to let you gain a better idea of the final figure. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99) : Do you think that the 80s have the best music? Then this app will prove you right!

Do you think that the 80s have the best music? Then this app will prove you right! Bass Booster Equalizer Pro ( $2.99) : There is only so much your smartphone's speaker can improve with this app, but something is better than nothing!

Android Games

Bricks Breaker Pro ( $3.99 ) : You're faced with a wall of bricks, and your task is to break down that wall. Just how good do you think your strategy is?

: You're faced with a wall of bricks, and your task is to break down that wall. Just how good do you think your strategy is? Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior ( $4.99 ) : A fast-paced side-scrolling game that lets you hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies while getting more powerful as you progress.

: A fast-paced side-scrolling game that lets you hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies while getting more powerful as you progress. Balloons Pop Pro ( $1.99 ) : From breaking brick walls to popping balloons, where does this destructive behavior end? Hopefully never, since it can be quite cathartic.

: From breaking brick walls to popping balloons, where does this destructive behavior end? Hopefully never, since it can be quite cathartic. Concrete Defense 1940 ( $0.99 ): Relive World War 2 with this tower defense game that lets you experience classic battles on your smartphone without any collateral damage.

Relive World War 2 with this tower defense game that lets you experience classic battles on your smartphone without any collateral damage. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): A Pokemon clone where you want to collect them all while training them to fight for you.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Pigeon: Email Yourself ( $3.99 ): There are times when you simply want to send something to yourself via email, and Pigeon makes it super easy and convenient to do so with just one tap!

There are times when you simply want to send something to yourself via email, and Pigeon makes it super easy and convenient to do so with just one tap! Orderly ( $1.99 ): An app that lets you draw up your own lists so that you can live a more organized life.

An app that lets you draw up your own lists so that you can live a more organized life. Magnifying Glass & Flashlight ( $0.99 ): Even if you have forgotten your glasses, this app will help you read small print content in the comfort of your own handset!

Even if you have forgotten your glasses, this app will help you read small print content in the comfort of your own handset! Easy Spending Budget ( $0.99 ): Not knowing where you spend your money can be quite a damper in balancing the monthly budget, so this app could help you out.

Not knowing where you spend your money can be quite a damper in balancing the monthly budget, so this app could help you out. Hands-Free Browser ( $1.99 ): This is the perfect app for those who want to refer to a recipe on their iPhones. Browse through a webpage simply by using gestures without having to dirty your screen!

iOS games

Drop Flop! ( $0.99 ): Test your reflexes with this game, and see just how fast your hand-eye coordination is!

Test your reflexes with this game, and see just how fast your hand-eye coordination is! Shadow of Death ( $0.99 ) : With four heroes to choose from when you begin, there is plenty of replayability in this side-scrolling adventure game.

: With four heroes to choose from when you begin, there is plenty of replayability in this side-scrolling adventure game. Big Truck Mine Express Racing ( $1.99 ): 60 levels of fun big truck racing, minus the real-world dirt!

60 levels of fun big truck racing, minus the real-world dirt! Dragon Flight Simulator Game ( $9.99 ): Ever wonder how it would feel to fly in the sky like a dragon? This app lets you get a taste.

Ever wonder how it would feel to fly in the sky like a dragon? This app lets you get a taste. Invading Horde TD ( $0.99 ): A cute tower defense game where orcs are pitted against humans. Do your best to stop the invading wave of enemies.

That's all for now to kick off a brand new week. We do hope you enjoyed our list of free iOS and Android apps. Were there any interesting titles in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you are simply dying to tell the world about? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.