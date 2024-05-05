Google's Pixel Bud Pro are among the cheaper high-end noise-canceling earbuds in the market. But today, they are even cheaper, as the set falls to $139 (30 percent off) on Amazon. While that's not the best price, it's still a steep drop from the usual price of the earbuds at $199.

The deal applies to all colorways of the Google Pixel Buds Pro, including the blue bay which was launched along the Pixel 8 (review) series. Of course, the more popular shades like the charcoal or black are available as well.

Why buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro at this rate

Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro in late of 2022, which makes them a little older at this point. However, the earbuds remain capable mini audio cans that can be a great pair for your outdoor runs or daily commute. Even better, the huge discount adds a major reason why you should invest on them.

Our colleague Benjamin who reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro liked the earbuds' chic design and compact form. He also emphasized how the wearables are comfortable to wear even in long listening sessions. Plus earbuds are IPX4 certified which make them withstand water splashes and sweat.

Google's Pixels Buds are lighweight and IPX4 certified for water splashes and sweat. / © NextPit

Although the earbuds don't offer comparable sound as the premium AirPods Pro 2 (review) or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review), the output is still considered rich with more depth and notable accuracy. The overall profile leans to heavier bass, but you can extensively tweak this from the equalizer to balance it out with mids and trebles.

The Pixel Buds Pro performs phenomenal in blocking noises, and you can consider the ANC level to be on par with pricier earbuds alternatives. There is also a transparency mode that allows ambient noises, which is great if you want to hear announcements in train stations or airports while listening to your playlist.

In terms of usability, the Pixel Buds Pro are also favored because of the intuitive companion app for Android, spatial audio, multi-pairing support, and addition of Google Fast Pair, among others. Additionally, they have a long battery life that lasts up to 31 hours combined with the charging case that can be quick charged via wired or wirelessly.

Which Pixel Buds Pro color is your favorite? Do you want to see more Pixel offers? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.