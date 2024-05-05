Hot topics

Google Pixel Buds Pro are Most Impressive at this Discounted Price

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Google Pixel Buds Pro Case Open
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google's Pixel Bud Pro are among the cheaper high-end noise-canceling earbuds in the market. But today, they are even cheaper, as the set falls to $139 (30 percent off) on Amazon. While that's not the best price, it's still a steep drop from the usual price of the earbuds at $199.

The deal applies to all colorways of the Google Pixel Buds Pro, including the blue bay which was launched along the Pixel 8 (review) series. Of course, the more popular shades like the charcoal or black are available as well.

Why buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro at this rate

Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro in late of 2022, which makes them a little older at this point. However, the earbuds remain capable mini audio cans that can be a great pair for your outdoor runs or daily commute. Even better, the huge discount adds a major reason why you should invest on them.

Our colleague Benjamin who reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro liked the earbuds' chic design and compact form. He also emphasized how the wearables are comfortable to wear even in long listening sessions. Plus earbuds are IPX4 certified which make them withstand water splashes and sweat. 

Google Pixel Buds Pro review
Google's Pixels Buds are lighweight and IPX4 certified for water splashes and sweat. / © NextPit

Although the earbuds don't offer comparable sound as the premium AirPods Pro 2 (review) or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review), the output is still considered rich with more depth and notable accuracy. The overall profile leans to heavier bass, but you can extensively tweak this from the equalizer to balance it out with mids and trebles.

The Pixel Buds Pro performs phenomenal in blocking noises, and you can consider the ANC level to be on par with pricier earbuds alternatives. There is also a transparency mode that allows ambient noises, which is great if you want to hear announcements in train stations or airports while listening to your playlist.

In terms of usability, the Pixel Buds Pro are also favored because of the intuitive companion app for Android, spatial audio, multi-pairing support, and addition of Google Fast Pair, among others. Additionally, they have a long battery life that lasts up to 31 hours combined with the charging case that can be quick charged via wired or wirelessly.

Which Pixel Buds Pro color is your favorite? Do you want to see more Pixel offers? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing