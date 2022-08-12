Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

90s Music Radio Pro ( $1 .49 ): Fancy this ad-free app? Enjoy 90s radio music online with a slew of genres to choose from: pop, rock, hip hop, and more!

): Fancy this ad-free app? Enjoy 90s radio music online with a slew of genres to choose from: pop, rock, hip hop, and more! CashBox Mobile ( $1.49 ) : Transform any Android-powered device into a multifunction cash register! CashBox Mobile comes with a convenient user interface that allows you to keep a quick and precise account of sales of products in groups, cash accounting, as well as the staff's accounting. Perfect for small businesses on a tight budget.

: Transform any Android-powered device into a multifunction cash register! CashBox Mobile comes with a convenient user interface that allows you to keep a quick and precise account of sales of products in groups, cash accounting, as well as the staff's accounting. Perfect for small businesses on a tight budget. Star X 3D Live Wallpaper ( $0 .99 ): This beautiful and original live wallpaper app showcases a 3D star that rotates 360 degrees. You can select the background color, color, size and number of particles flying in the background, illumination color, frame type, and even direction of rotation!

These games are free in the Google Play Store

Dungeon Corp VIP ( $0.9 9 ): Want to become powerful in your game without doing any heavy lifting or spending unnecessary coin? Dungeon Corp. VIP is an auto-farming game that allows you to farm items to become infinitely more powerful!! Power your hero via numerous items and options, various stats and proficiency systems to your heart's content!

): Want to become powerful in your game without doing any heavy lifting or spending unnecessary coin? Dungeon Corp. VIP is an auto-farming game that allows you to farm items to become infinitely more powerful!! Power your hero via numerous items and options, various stats and proficiency systems to your heart's content! G'Luck! 2D platformer ( $0.99 ): This is a relatively humdrun platformer which will induce plenty of frustration. However, there are only 3 buttons to deal with - Left, Right, and Jump. Those who have motion sickness might want to take note of its automated camera movements.

): This is a relatively humdrun platformer which will induce plenty of frustration. However, there are only 3 buttons to deal with - Left, Right, and Jump. Those who have motion sickness might want to take note of its automated camera movements. Dungeon Princess 2 ( $0.99 ): Command a princess, and her subjects, as they head towards the deepest parts of a dungeon. Who knows what dangers lurk underneath? This rogue-like type real-time turn-based action RPG game should keep you well occupied over the weekend.

Command a princess, and her subjects, as they head towards the deepest parts of a dungeon. Who knows what dangers lurk underneath? This rogue-like type real-time turn-based action RPG game should keep you well occupied over the weekend. King of Defense Premium ( $1 .49 ) : Tower defense with a twist! This game allows players to combine two turrets to create the best strategy for each level. Each turret has its own strengths, which can then offer supporting fire for the remaining turrets.

: Tower defense with a twist! This game allows players to combine two turrets to create the best strategy for each level. Each turret has its own strengths, which can then offer supporting fire for the remaining turrets. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99) : Race against the clock as you whip up all kinds of dishes for your hungry customers and hope to keep everyone happy. You know what they say - a hungry man is an angry man!

: Race against the clock as you whip up all kinds of dishes for your hungry customers and hope to keep everyone happy. You know what they say - a hungry man is an angry man! Monster Killer Pro ( $0.99 ): Victorian criminals indulge in violent battles as seen in the popular “Hitman” franchise, offering incredible gameplay, realistic modes, and more hardcore stuff in this offline shooting game!

): Victorian criminals indulge in violent battles as seen in the popular “Hitman” franchise, offering incredible gameplay, realistic modes, and more hardcore stuff in this offline shooting game! Water Sort Puzzle ( $2.99 ): This is a fun and addictive color matching game that keeps your brain active! It is ad-free and doesn't require you to have an Internet connection as you solve one puzzle after another while enjoying colorful graphics & realistic water pouring sounds.

): This is a fun and addictive color matching game that keeps your brain active! It is ad-free and doesn't require you to have an Internet connection as you solve one puzzle after another while enjoying colorful graphics & realistic water pouring sounds. Dragon Raid ( $2 .99 ): Hardcore mode with plenty of new dragons in store! There is also legendary equipment that can be obtained in this game, so gear up!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Pixelizator ( $0.99 ): Turn the clock with the Pixelizator as you use existing photos and create a retro 8-bit style with this app, including selecting a precise pixelation area! Great for self-censorship, too!

): Turn the clock with the Pixelizator as you use existing photos and create a retro 8-bit style with this app, including selecting a precise pixelation area! Great for self-censorship, too! Oil Paint ( $4.99 ): This app lets you turn any of your photos into a realistic oil painting which you can print later on to decorate your home or workspace.

): This app lets you turn any of your photos into a realistic oil painting which you can print later on to decorate your home or workspace. ASL Basics ( $0.99 ): "ASL Basics" app helps you to learn American Sign Language's alphabet and numbers. Why not pick up a new language while you are on your phone? It never hurts to be able to cross the bridge with a different community.

): "ASL Basics" app helps you to learn American Sign Language's alphabet and numbers. Why not pick up a new language while you are on your phone? It never hurts to be able to cross the bridge with a different community. Calku ( $0.99 ): Calku turns your keyboard into a calculator simplifies the calculation. You can use it at any time, such as when sending messages, doing homework, or taking notes. Bid goodbye to switching apps or copy and pasting.

): Calku turns your keyboard into a calculator simplifies the calculation. You can use it at any time, such as when sending messages, doing homework, or taking notes. Bid goodbye to switching apps or copy and pasting. Velmio - Pregnancy Checkup ( $39.99 ): Being pregnant comes with its fair share of challenges as you adapt to having a life growing inside of you. Velmio is the first pregnancy app to generate insights based on your own unique health profile, replacing generic content with timely and relevant recommendations. A personalized insights feed helps you make sense of your pregnancy symptoms.

These games are free for iOS

Achi ( $0.99 ): If you can solve it, the developer claims that you are in the top 5% smartest people in the world. A challenging and satisfying logic board game that adds unique experiences to a classic Tic-Tac-Toe gameplay!

): If you can solve it, the developer claims that you are in the top 5% smartest people in the world. A challenging and satisfying logic board game that adds unique experiences to a classic Tic-Tac-Toe gameplay! SPHAZE ( $0.99 ): SPHAZE is a sci-fi puzzle game with beautiful vivid art created by an indie team from Poland! This is the perfect distraction from those who love the Cut-A-Rope style titles!

): SPHAZE is a sci-fi puzzle game with beautiful vivid art created by an indie team from Poland! This is the perfect distraction from those who love the Cut-A-Rope style titles! Dock Your Boat 3D ( $0.99 ): This completely redesigned 3D Version of the famous App "Dock Your Boat" offers even greater enjoyment of training because of its advanced user-friendly functions and beautiful artwork. The developers are passionate skippers by themselves and bring their sailing experience into the game.

): This completely redesigned 3D Version of the famous App "Dock Your Boat" offers even greater enjoyment of training because of its advanced user-friendly functions and beautiful artwork. The developers are passionate skippers by themselves and bring their sailing experience into the game. Color Tap ( $1.99 ): This is a coloring game where you can color everything from food, vehicles, characters, famous and exotic places, as well as unique animals! This is a safe app that was designed with kids in mind as it has no tracking or ads.

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!