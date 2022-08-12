Price revealed: This is how much the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could see a big price jump once the pair is launched next month. Analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple will eliminate the 128 GB storage from the two iPhone models . Rather, the pro iPhones would be available with 256 GB storage as base option.

TL;DR

The iPhone 14 Pro models will be available with 256 GB storage as an entry option.

This means the starting price of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will increase.

Apple's iPhone 14 will not see a price hike.

Kuo before aired his allegation about iPhone 14 Pro Max getting a wallet-crushing price hike, especially on the 1 TB option. On his latest tweet, he doubles down that the average selling price (ASP) of the entire lineup will see a massive jump of up to 15 percent. Which could be due to the pro models getting new prices while the standard iPhones' entry prices will remain unchanged.

No more 128 GB storage for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

It is safe to say that Apple could remove the 128 GB storage option from the iPhone 14 Pro (and Pro Max). These two could arrive starting with 256 GB on-board memory. Conversely, the current iPhone 13 Pro with 256 GB retails for $1,099, so it means that the iPhone 14 Pro will follow the same pricing and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to debut for $1,199.

On the other hand, another prominent leaker yeux1122 suggests that Apple will not introduce a price hike for its iPhone 14 but could launch at $799. It is heavily expected that the cheaper iPhone mini will be replaced by an iPhone Max or Plus variant, which could cost $899.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to get 48MP main camera and pill-shaped notch along with an A16 processor. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will keep the 12MP dual camera, as well as the A15 chipset. However, the latter models may sport a faster and bigger type of RAM.

Are you looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14 this year? Do you think that the alleged price increase will affect your decision? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section below.