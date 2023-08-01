See What's Free on Android and iOS Apps this Week

Thousands of Android and iOS apps are available, and while everyone has favorites, sometimes we seek something new. Aware that not all can afford paid apps, we at nextpit have scoured the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find normally paid apps now available for free!

Firstly, you should bear in mind that the iOS and Android apps listed here are available for free. In other words, we have absolutely no idea when this offer will expire. It is imperative you download and install whatever app that strikes your fancy as soon as possible.

We also ensured that none of these free apps in our list are rated at less than 3.5 stars. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we do not perform in-depth reviews of the apps listed.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you stumbled upon an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Print Photo ( $2.99 ): Most of us use our smartphones as our primary photography tool. This app lets you resize photos and make them ready for printing at a photo shop.

Most of us use our smartphones as our primary photography tool. This app lets you resize photos and make them ready for printing at a photo shop. Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro ( $4.99 ) : If you want to exercise more creativity using your smartphone's camera, this app provides manual controls.

: If you want to exercise more creativity using your smartphone's camera, this app provides manual controls. Loan Calculator ( $14.99) : While death and taxes are considered certainties in life, I do think loans fall under such a category as well. This app lets you know just how much you owe creditors like banks.

While death and taxes are considered certainties in life, I do think loans fall under such a category as well. This app lets you know just how much you owe creditors like banks. Sleep Sound ( $14.99) : Finding it difficult to sleep? Perhaps you need external stimuli to help you drift off to dreamland...

Android Games

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ( $1.99 ) : A FPS where you explore vast dungeons that is filled with loot. However, bringing home these treasures won't be an easy task with all kinds of monsters in your way.

: A FPS where you explore vast dungeons that is filled with loot. However, bringing home these treasures won't be an easy task with all kinds of monsters in your way. UFO Dude RPG ( $2.4 9 ) : Collect different UFOs and go up against the supernatural. A game that tests your skill in building up a strong team.

: Collect different UFOs and go up against the supernatural. A game that tests your skill in building up a strong team. The Goofy Anatomist ( $1.49 ) : Learn all about the human body in this fun game that provides you with plenty of trivia.

: Learn all about the human body in this fun game that provides you with plenty of trivia. Demon Warrior Premium ( $0.99 ): A side-scrolling game that sees you attempt to be the most powerful demon around, getting rid of all who stay in your way.

A side-scrolling game that sees you attempt to be the most powerful demon around, getting rid of all who stay in your way. The Lonely Hacker ( $2.99 ): A game that is based on real-world hacking principles, it is definitely an eye-opener that produces an adrenaline rush to boot.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Talking Magic 8-Ball ( $1.99 ): No longer do you need to carry around a physical and hefty Magic 8-Ball to help you decide on your next course of action. Let this app do it!

No longer do you need to carry around a physical and hefty Magic 8-Ball to help you decide on your next course of action. Let this app do it! OCR Text Recognizer ( $7.99 ): Edit, copy, and even share OCR results. This app supports numerous languages, making it useful on the Old Continent as well.

Edit, copy, and even share OCR results. This app supports numerous languages, making it useful on the Old Continent as well. Focus Video ( $5.99 ): A video compression app that makes large video sizes more manageable for sharing purposes using its very own compression algorithm.

A video compression app that makes large video sizes more manageable for sharing purposes using its very own compression algorithm. Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro ( $10 ): Are you in a jam because you do not have a mouse or keyboard to work with? Fret not, this app transforms your phone into just that in terms of functionality!

Are you in a jam because you do not have a mouse or keyboard to work with? Fret not, this app transforms your phone into just that in terms of functionality! Block All Popups ( $1.99 ): Do some of the sites you surf come with an unnecessarily huge number of pop up windows? This app ensures you won't be plagued by these pop-ups, ever!

iOS games

Super Corners ( $1.99 ): A game of strategy that requires you to have a quick mind with numbers as well.

A game of strategy that requires you to have a quick mind with numbers as well. Animal Class ( $2.99 ) : A great educational tool to learn about animals and their classification. Who knows, you might just pick up some trivia that you never knew before!

: A great educational tool to learn about animals and their classification. Who knows, you might just pick up some trivia that you never knew before! Happy Truck ( $1.99 ): You are tasked with delivering fruits to the marketplace with your truck, but there are obstacles along the way. How will you navigate them?

You are tasked with delivering fruits to the marketplace with your truck, but there are obstacles along the way. How will you navigate them? My Music Tower Premium ( $4.99 ): A rhythm game with a twist, where adorable graphics are there to keep you engaged. Who can turn down rapidly falling kittens?

A rhythm game with a twist, where adorable graphics are there to keep you engaged. Who can turn down rapidly falling kittens? Raven Crow Flight Simulator 3D ( $9.99 ): "As the crow flies", or so the saying goes. Find out just how it feels like for a crow to fly in this unique simulator!

That concludes this week's list of free iOS and Android apps. Found any noteworthy apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to recommend them in the comments.