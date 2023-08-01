Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Z Flip 5 Batteries: Challenging the 5,000 mAh Standard

When Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, some critiques focused on the unchanged small batteries of these foldable smartphones. However, a battery test involving several current phones reveals that Samsung seemingly has no need to increase the battery size. In this test, the foldable models outperformed 5,000 mAh phones, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Samsung presented its new Foldables last week. The nextpit team already had some hands-on time, and we also directly compared both models with the predecessors based on the specs. While the test devices should arrive any moment now, you can already take a look at the first impressions of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the hands-on of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The first look at the technical specifications turned out to be a bit of a disappointment: Hmm, no bigger battery again! In view of many smartphones that install fat 5,000 mAh batteries, the 4,400 mAh in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and especially the 3,700 mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 do not really seem up-to-date anymore.

But do not let that fool you, because the colleagues from SamMobile report that the batteries are actually stronger than feared.

The colleagues stumbled across a video in which several current smartphones are tested with the battery. For example, the 3,700 mAh in the new Flip lasts longer than the Pixel 7 Pro (review) with its 5,000 mAh battery. And the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which competes with a really fat 7.6" display, leaves the 6.7" OnePlus 11 (review) behind with its 4,400 mAh.

Larger screen (7.6 inches) and powered by a 4,400 mAh battery lasted longer than the OnePlus 11, which has a 6.7-inch display, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Take a look at the video from the YouTube channel TechDroider here:

Besides the already mentioned smartphones, the following competed in this test: The Galaxy S23 Ultra (review), the Xiaomi 13 Ultra (review) and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (review). The devices had to endure two and a half hours of gaming and three hours of video streaming on YouTube in the test.

After one and a half hours of social media use and web browsing, a video recording (4 K 60 fps) was scheduled. During this video recording, the two Samsung foldables also dropped out, but they did not place themselves at the end of the field. Here is an overview of the results:

Model Battery life Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 11h19m Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 10h50m Xiaomi 13 Ultra 10h25m Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 9h48m OnePlus 11 9h22m Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 9h16m Google Pixel 7 Pro 9h7m

You can see that the iPhone easily takes the lead. The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra also perform well with more than ten hours. After that, however, everything is very close, even though the batteries of the foldables are smaller than those of the competition. At least in this respect, Samsung's batteries do not have to hide, even though this test is only a hint and not necessarily representative.

Does the test convince you? Then you can find out how to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the linked article. If you are still unsure, then wait for our final review of both foldables. Of course, we will also take a closer look at the batteries themselves there.

Please let us know in the comments what you think of this test and the battery capacities of the foldables in general. Would you like fatter batteries for both models? Or would you prefer a reasonable quick-charging instead?