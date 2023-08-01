Roborock S7+ with Sonic Mopping Gets Biggest Price Off at $350

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that can do both cleaning and mopping, Roborock's popular S7+ with self-emptying dock station is now at its best price of $599 on Amazon. This deal even beats the Prime Day and flash sale listings we saw in the past months and ultimately save you $350 (37 percent off).

The offer is available for the black hue with a matching black docking station while the white is regularly priced. Amazon is even bundling an Echo Dot 5th gen smart speaker if you want to take advantage of the Alexa voice assistant, which can be had for $50 more.

Roborock S7+ gets you hands-free cleaning and mopping for up to 8 weeks

While the Roborock S7+ is not the latest robot vacuums from the company, it remains a phenomenal cleaner, especially at this hugely discounted rate. It comes equipped with a mopping feature that is enabled by sonic vibration technology to effectively clear out dried-out dirt and stains. At the same time, it also avoids soaking carpets as it has a detection and auto-lift function.

When it comes to regular cleaning, the Roborock S7+ has 2,500 Pa suction power and mated to a multi-direction floating brush for securing cracks and uneven surfaces. There is also a LiDAR navigation for multi-level and 3D mapping, so you can set custom routines and rooms to be cleaned through the mobile app. Plus, the cleaner has 180-minute operating time between charges.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum cleaner features an auto-empty dock that can hold dust and dirt for up to 8 weeks. / © Roborock

The auto-empty docking station automatically collects dirt from the vacuum and presents different emptying modes. This also houses a water tank and dust bin that can hold dust and debris for up to two-months. Furthermore, the dock utilizes a multi-layer filtration system, ensuring that odor and harmful bacteria are isolated.

Do you employ robot vacuums when cleaning your space? What do you think of the Roborock S7+ at this discounted cost? Share with us your thoughts.