Free Android and iOS Apps of the Week: Weekend Edition

With thousands of apps available on both Android and iOS platforms, whittling them down to a list of "must haves" is not easy at all. Most of them tend to be paid apps. However, in an effort for us to help you save some money, nextpit has decided to scour the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to look for apps that normally cost something, but are now available for free!

First of all, you should keep in mind that the iOS and Android apps listed here are available for free without any idea of when this offer will expire. In other words, strike while the iron is hot so when you come across something you like, go ahead and download and install it as soon as possible.

We also ensured that none of these free apps in our list are rated at less than 3.5 stars. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we do not perform in-depth reviews of any of the apps listed.

Tip: If you stumbled upon an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

3D Earth Pro ( $9.49 ): A very beautiful weather forecast app that would have you return time and again.

A very beautiful weather forecast app that would have you return time and again. Color Wheel ( $1.99 ) : Find out all the different colors through this app. It is a wheel that is full of wonder, and you can get lost in the number of colors if you are not careful.

: Find out all the different colors through this app. It is a wheel that is full of wonder, and you can get lost in the number of colors if you are not careful. Blur Photo ( $2.99) : Do you want to blur the background in your photos? This works wonders for less-capable handsets via a third-party app instead of relying on the standard camera app.

Android Games

One Shot ( $0.99 ) : Do you have what it takes to clear an entire stage with just one shot? You must be pretty decent with angles and the laws of physics to get it right.

: Do you have what it takes to clear an entire stage with just one shot? You must be pretty decent with angles and the laws of physics to get it right. Hello Human ( $1.4 9 ) : Pit your wits against an AI and see whether you pass the test!

: Pit your wits against an AI and see whether you pass the test! Infinity Highway ( $0.99 ) : Can't afford a supercar in real life? Why not race it in the virtual world and rack up win after win?

: Can't afford a supercar in real life? Why not race it in the virtual world and rack up win after win? Epic Heroes War Premium ( $0.99 ): Are you able to build a group of heroes that are powerful enough to annihilate all the enemies you come across? This game tests your skill in doing so.

Are you able to build a group of heroes that are powerful enough to annihilate all the enemies you come across? This game tests your skill in doing so. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): With 4 different characters to choose from, you embark on this side-scrolling adventure full of hack-and-slash action.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

GifSkip ( $0.99 ): Are you sick and tired of all the same old GIFs? Perhaps this app can help you stumble upon something new.

Are you sick and tired of all the same old GIFs? Perhaps this app can help you stumble upon something new. Day Cost 2 ( $2.99 ): Keep track of all your assets with this budget management app. While it is not going to make you super rich, at least you can keep tabs on your expenses.

Keep track of all your assets with this budget management app. While it is not going to make you super rich, at least you can keep tabs on your expenses. List Ninja ( $3.99 ): An easy-to-use app for those who love to make lists and tick off their To Do tasks.

An easy-to-use app for those who love to make lists and tick off their To Do tasks. Cloud QR Generator ( $4.99 ): A powerful QR generator that lets you create nice QR codes from photos for a truly colorful result.

A powerful QR generator that lets you create nice QR codes from photos for a truly colorful result. Picroll ( $4.99 ): An app that lets you edit and stitch photos together, all done effortlessly through your phone!

iOS games

Moto Race Pro ( $1.99 ): With up to 90 levels to choose from, this classic physical motorbike racing game is one that you can bring around with you.

With up to 90 levels to choose from, this classic physical motorbike racing game is one that you can bring around with you. Combinate ( $1.99 ) : A challenging number puzzle game that truly requires you to crack your brains to solve each level!

: A challenging number puzzle game that truly requires you to crack your brains to solve each level! Rain Drop Catcher ( $1.99 ): Each drop of water counts, so this is a game of reflexes.

Each drop of water counts, so this is a game of reflexes. Pro Wrestling Manager 2022 ( $3.99 ): Ever wished you could manage a wrestler and turn him into a superstar? Who knows, you might nurture the next Undertaker or Hulk Hogan!

Ever wished you could manage a wrestler and turn him into a superstar? Who knows, you might nurture the next Undertaker or Hulk Hogan! Wiggly Bomb ( $1.99 ): It is up to you to make sure that this bomb does not go off! Wiggles earn you coins which you can spend in-game.

That's all for now when it comes to this week's free apps list for both iOS and Android? Did you manage to come across any apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you think we should recommend? Don't keep such good news to yourself—let us know in the comments!