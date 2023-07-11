Score Big Savings: Free Android and iOS Apps of the Week

Even if the day feels a bit mundane, there's always a spark to ignite your enthusiasm! Discover that spark at nextpit's free apps of the week roundup, where we present a banquet of complimentary iOS and Android apps. Just a few taps to download and install, and you're on your way to explore endless possibilities!

Keep in mind, these iPhone and Android apps, typically paid, are free for a limited time only. So, it's definitely worthwhile to check what's hot on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Though the apps listed here are currently free, these deals can disappear without notice, subject to the developer's whims. Be aware, any app's promotional period could end abruptly.

NextPit ensures none of these apps in our free list are rated 3.5 stars or higher. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we did not install and review any of the listed apps. You are strongly encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden in-app purchases.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later without having to fork out a fee, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

How Much Can I Spend? [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: If you would like to start keeping track of your expenses, then this app gets the job done. Why not get it for free while you still can?

If you would like to start keeping track of your expenses, then this app gets the job done. Why not get it for free while you still can? Unit Converter Pro [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Should your line of work require you to take measurements in different units and switch between them back and forth, this app sure comes in handy!

Android games

Cooking Kawaii [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: How good are your organizational skills in whipping up new dishes and keeping hungry customers satiated? Find out in this game!

How good are your organizational skills in whipping up new dishes and keeping hungry customers satiated? Find out in this game! Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior [4.6-stars / $4.99 ]: A side-scrolling adventure that is hard-hitting and frantic, as you slice and dice your way through different monsters and enemies while obtaining more upgrades along the way.

A side-scrolling adventure that is hard-hitting and frantic, as you slice and dice your way through different monsters and enemies while obtaining more upgrades along the way. OXXO Puzzle Game [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: As its name suggests, this is a game that requires you to put your gray matter to the test in order to progress. Relaxing might not be the word when you reach the higher levels...

As its name suggests, this is a game that requires you to put your gray matter to the test in order to progress. Relaxing might not be the word when you reach the higher levels... Coin Princess [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Not all damsels are always in distress. Lead your group of merry men and conquer all enemies who go up against you!

Not all damsels are always in distress. Lead your group of merry men and conquer all enemies who go up against you! Infinity Dungeon 2 [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: If you love grinding your party all the way to the top, this is one game that is guaranteed to kill time and reward you for it!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Safety Note+ Pro [4.8-stars / $3.99 ]: Should you be the type who takes note of everything on your phone and want to keep things private, then this app might just suit you.

Should you be the type who takes note of everything on your phone and want to keep things private, then this app might just suit you. Teeth Whitener - Photo Editor [4.9-stars / $2.99 ]: So your teeth do not really look all that great, but that should not stop you from snapping selfies while smiling nice and wide.

So your teeth do not really look all that great, but that should not stop you from snapping selfies while smiling nice and wide. Export Contacts by Covve [4.8-stars / $4.99 ]: If you ever need an app that exports all your contacts to CSV/Excel format, look no further. There are also no pesky ads to distract you.

If you ever need an app that exports all your contacts to CSV/Excel format, look no further. There are also no pesky ads to distract you. Hurricane Tracker [4.8-stars / $4.99 ]: Twisters can be beautiful to behold from afar, but dangerous when you are up close and personal. Keep track of hurricanes with this app.

Twisters can be beautiful to behold from afar, but dangerous when you are up close and personal. Keep track of hurricanes with this app. Gratitude Journal [4.2-stars / $1.99 ]: Life is always better when you are grateful for all things. This app might help jog your memory into reflecting on all the good things that have happened to you today and write it down.

iOS games

Xmas 2023 [5.0-stars / $1.99 ]: Christmas might still be some months away, but you might want to brush your trivia up in this fun game and beat everyone else in December.

Christmas might still be some months away, but you might want to brush your trivia up in this fun game and beat everyone else in December. Halloween II [5.0-stars / $3.99 ]: Brush up your knowledge about Halloween and all that the festival entails.

Brush up your knowledge about Halloween and all that the festival entails. Retro Pocket Rocket [3.5-stars / $0.99 ]: This game looks cute as you journey through space, with well-drawn graphics to keep you riveted.

This game looks cute as you journey through space, with well-drawn graphics to keep you riveted. Dragon Flight Simulator Games [4.5-stars / $9.99 ]: Ever wondered what kind of physics is required when a dragon takes flight? Find out with this simulator!

Ever wondered what kind of physics is required when a dragon takes flight? Find out with this simulator! Spring Forever [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: A side-scrolling platformer that engages all the right mechanics for a fun romp. While it lacks the character and emotional connection to Sonic and Mario, it is still fun to play.

That is all for now as we kick off a brand-new week! It is our hope you were able to find something that piqued your interest, be it for immediate use or to be installed for later use. What do you think of the apps which are listed here? For those who are looking for online games to kill time without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We're eager to hear your take on our curated picks for the start of this week, even as we gear up to scout for the coming weekend. Spotted any fascinating apps or games on Google Play Store or Apple App Store lately? Don't hold back, spill your recommendations in the comments!