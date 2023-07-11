Retire Brooms With the Roomba i4 EVO for 48% Off on Prime Day

Tired of brooming and manually cleaning your house? Then check Amazon's Prime Day deal on iRobot's Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum cleaner. The smart robovac is 48% off the typical asking price and can be had for a record-low $199.99.

The Prime-exclusive deal represents a 50% discount over the robovac's original MSRP of $399.99, and nets you not only a device from the most traditional robot vacuum cleaner brand but also tons of connectivity options to schedule and control your house cleaning.

The iRobot i4 EVO improves over traditional Roombas with all the smart features we now expect in robovac such as smart mapping of rooms, smartphone controls, automatic charging, and integration with an optional Braava robot mopping device.

Users can not only control the Roomba i4 EVO with an iPhone or Android smartphone but also give voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Commands can even be issued for specific rooms, e.g. "Vacuum the kitchen", which not only saves time but also energy.

The iRobot i4 EVO is designed to not get tangled with pet hair, featuring a double rubber brush paired with an extra brush to collect dust and debris from the corners of your rooms. Also, it doesn't only clean hard floors but works equally well over carpets, without manual height adjustments.

