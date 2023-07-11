Galaxy A54: Grab Samsung's Best-Selling Phone at the Lower Ever Price

Looking for a nice modern smartphone that is designed to last? If you don't want to pay flagship prices for a phone, you might want to consider Amazon's deal on the Samsung Galaxy A54. The South Korean mid-ranger is on sale at its lowest recorded price during Prime Day 2023 .

The Galaxy A54 is part of Samsung's workhorse product range, the Galaxy A family. As the high-end model from the intermediate line, the A54 packs a nice combination of performance and features that earned it a 4-star score out of 5 in nextpit's review.

Samsung's upper mid-range phone is powered by a brand new Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, which offered good performance in daily tasks and games, while also offering decent battery life in our tests. Long-time Samsung buyers can find the company's trademark bright AMOLED panel, which offers a smooth experience thanks to its 120 Hz display.

On the always important camera department, the Galaxy A54 specifications seem humble at first glance with "only" a 50 megapixels camera, but in that regard, the phone actually performed really well in daylight and nighttime scenarios, as you can check on the gallery below (which also includes shots from the ultra-wide and macro cameras).

Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 5x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 10x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 4x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 10x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 4x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 10x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 5x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 10x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) - night mode off © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera - night mode off © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom - night mode off © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) - night mode off © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: 2x digital zoom - night mode off © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Main camera - night mode off © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Selfie with portrait mode © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Wide-angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Wide-angle selfie with portrait mode © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Macro © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A54 review sample: Macro © nextpit

For people who value their investment, Samsung's update policy is a welcome addition to the mid-range market, offering best-in-class 5 years of security updates and 4 Android upgrades. Better yet, when compared to its Chinese rivals, the Galaxy A54 doesn't pack as much bloatware.

Speaking of Chinese rivals, we have to pinpoint two of the Galaxy A54's downsides: It doesn't offer fast charging speeds and, worse, does not include a power adapter in the box, so that is one thing to keep in mind while saving $100 on Prime Day.

For more details on the Samsung mid-range phone, be sure to check nextpit's review of the Galaxy A54.