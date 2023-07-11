Galaxy A54: Grab Samsung's Best-Selling Phone at the Lower Ever Price

Looking for a nice modern smartphone that is designed to last? If you don't want to pay flagship prices for a phone, you might want to consider Amazon's deal on the Samsung Galaxy A54. The South Korean mid-ranger is on sale at its lowest recorded price during Prime Day 2023.
Samsung's upper mid-range phone is powered by a brand new Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, which offered good performance in daily tasks and games, while also offering decent battery life in our tests. Long-time Samsung buyers can find the company's trademark bright AMOLED panel, which offers a smooth experience thanks to its 120 Hz display.
On the always important camera department, the Galaxy A54 specifications seem humble at first glance with "only" a 50 megapixels camera, but in that regard, the phone actually performed really well in daylight and nighttime scenarios, as you can check on the gallery below (which also includes shots from the ultra-wide and macro cameras).
For people who value their investment, Samsung's update policy is a welcome addition to the mid-range market, offering best-in-class 5 years of security updates and 4 Android upgrades. Better yet, when compared to its Chinese rivals, the Galaxy A54 doesn't pack as much bloatware.
Speaking of Chinese rivals, we have to pinpoint two of the Galaxy A54's downsides: It doesn't offer fast charging speeds and, worse, does not include a power adapter in the box, so that is one thing to keep in mind while saving $100 on Prime Day.
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.
