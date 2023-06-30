Free Apps For All: Covers both Android & iOS

It is that time of the week again: nextpit's free apps of the week which is published twice each week—one to kick off the start of the week, while the other helps you usher on the weekend with a brand-new list of free apps.

These apps are temporarily free on iPhone and Android. Typically paid, developers occasionally offer them at no cost. We find the best deals for you twice-weekly on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals have a tendency to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can end at any time at the behest of the developer.

NextPit ensures none of these apps in our free list are rated lower than 3.5 stars. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we did not install and review any of the listed apps. You are strongly encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden in-app purchases.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later without having to fork out a fee, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

80s Music Pro [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you think that the 1980s have the best music ever? This app lets you enjoy all the best hits from that era.

Do you think that the 1980s have the best music ever? This app lets you enjoy all the best hits from that era. Knots 3D [4.9-stars / $1.99 ]: Use this app to learn how to tie knots without having to go to the Boy Scouts. This could be pretty handy in an emergency.

Use this app to learn how to tie knots without having to go to the Boy Scouts. This could be pretty handy in an emergency. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro [4.6-stars / $2.49 ]: Make your music sound better with this app, although it remains to be seen just how much of a performance boost you'll get.

Android games

Dungeon Corp. [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: You are a regular office drone who suddenly has to confront evil monsters. Level up with better weapons and save the world!

You are a regular office drone who suddenly has to confront evil monsters. Level up with better weapons and save the world! Grow Spaceship [3.9-stars / $1.99 ]: Here is an opportunity for you to create the best ship possible to eliminate alien invaders!

Here is an opportunity for you to create the best ship possible to eliminate alien invaders! Rusty Island Survival Pro [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: You are stuck on an island, and you will need all of your wits to survive.

You are stuck on an island, and you will need all of your wits to survive. World of Chess 3D [3.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Think you are pretty good at this ancient game? Give it a go and see whether you are good enough to be a grand master.

Think you are pretty good at this ancient game? Give it a go and see whether you are good enough to be a grand master. Bulbs—A Game of Lights [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: This is a variation of the classic Simon game. How good is your memory? Try this game and find out!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Mobile Mouse and Keyboard [4.7-stars / $2.79 ]: Compatible with both PCs and Macs, this app transforms your smartphone into a portable mouse and keyboard, no matter where you are!

Compatible with both PCs and Macs, this app transforms your smartphone into a portable mouse and keyboard, no matter where you are! Knots 3D [4.9-stars / $5.99 ]: An app that teaches you plenty of different knots just in case you happen to need to know how to tie one. It should come in handy if you spend plenty of time outdoors, I reckon.

An app that teaches you plenty of different knots just in case you happen to need to know how to tie one. It should come in handy if you spend plenty of time outdoors, I reckon. Snap Markup Annotation Tool [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: A tool that can be used for photos to write or annotate them.

A tool that can be used for photos to write or annotate them. Trace Table—Light Box [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: An effective light box for you to trace and draw. Whether you are a casual artist or a more skilled one, it is certainly worth checking out!

An effective light box for you to trace and draw. Whether you are a casual artist or a more skilled one, it is certainly worth checking out! iSafeCharge+ [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Ever charged your phone in public and always had to keep an eye on it? This app will sound an alarm when your phone is moved or disconnected.

iOS games

World of Chess 3D [4.2-stars / $1.99 ]: Enjoy more than just traditional chess, you also get to enjoy Go and Xiangqi in 3D glory.

Enjoy more than just traditional chess, you also get to enjoy Go and Xiangqi in 3D glory. Fish Out Of Water! [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Launch your fish and see just how far can it go, trying to get as many points as possible.

Launch your fish and see just how far can it go, trying to get as many points as possible. Cytus II [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: A music rhythm game that will require your reflexes to be at the top of its game to progress through harder levels.

A music rhythm game that will require your reflexes to be at the top of its game to progress through harder levels. Never Have I Ever Dirty [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: An adult game that will certainly spice up your nights (or days!) as you rekindle romance with your partner.

An adult game that will certainly spice up your nights (or days!) as you rekindle romance with your partner. Pocket GM2: Football Sim [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Think you can do better than all those professional coaches in the NFL? This game will certainly put your management skills to the test!

That's it for now with this week's version of our free apps! We certainly hope you will be able to find something worth picking up whether it can be used right away or installed later. What do you think of the apps which we have listed here? For those who are looking for some online games to keep your adrenaline pumping without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections that end the week before we hunt for another list for you to enjoy at the start of next week. Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments.