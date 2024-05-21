Start your week with a boost by exploring these paid apps, now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Talented developers are offering their paid apps for free for a limited time. Act quickly—these free offers won't last long.

We aim to suggest games and apps that prioritize your privacy and won't put a strain on your budget. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not personally reviewed these apps. Therefore, some listed apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planets 3D Live Wallpaper ( $5.99 ): A 3D live wallpaper with realistic animations, customizable settings, and a space experience right on your screen.

): A 3D live wallpaper with realistic animations, customizable settings, and a space experience right on your screen. Cool Math Games for Kids ( $11.99 ): Fun and interactive math learning for second-graders. No ads.

): Fun and interactive math learning for second-graders. No ads. Memorize: IELTS Vocabulary ( $6.99 ): Boost your IELTS vocabulary with interactive learning tools.

Free Android games

Dungeon Corp. VIP ( $0.99 ): Collect and upgrade legendary items in this engaging RPG.

): Collect and upgrade legendary items in this engaging RPG. Monster Killer Pro - Shooter ( $0.99 ). Engage in thrilling RPG shooting battles with epic masters of bows.

). Engage in thrilling RPG shooting battles with epic masters of bows. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to battle… wait a minute. This formula sounds all too familiar.

): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to battle… wait a minute. This formula sounds all too familiar. Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior ( $4.99 ): You're a lone warrior, going about your business and getting rid of all the evil that stands in your way.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

