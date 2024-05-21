Hot topics

Save Money with Free Android and iPhone Apps

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
NextPit Apps
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi Head of Editorial

Start your week with a boost by exploring these paid apps, now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Talented developers are offering their paid apps for free for a limited time. Act quickly—these free offers won't last long.

We aim to suggest games and apps that prioritize your privacy and won't put a strain on your budget. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not personally reviewed these apps. Therefore, some listed apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Free Android games

  • Dungeon Corp. VIP ($0.99): Collect and upgrade legendary items in this engaging RPG.
  • Monster Killer Pro - Shooter ($0.99). Engage in thrilling RPG shooting battles with epic masters of bows.
  • Neo Monsters ($0.99): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to battle… wait a minute. This formula sounds all too familiar.
  • Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior ($4.99): You're a lone warrior, going about your business and getting rid of all the evil that stands in your way.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

  • Dark Tower ($1.99): Explore and conquer dungeons in this thrilling action RPG adventure.
  • Real Cricket™ 24 ($8.99): Authentic cricket gameplay with advanced graphics and realistic matches.
  • Return to Monkey Island ($9.99): Embark on a humorous and thrilling pirate adventure in this classic point-and-click game.
  • Trippy Escape: Mindeater ($3.99): Solve mind-bending puzzles in this immersive escape game.
  • GTA: Liberty City Stories ($6.99): Experience thrilling missions and open-world action in this classic GTA game.
  • Fruit Ninja Classic ($1.99): Slice and dice fruit in this fun and addictive arcade game.
  • 57° North ($2.99): Navigate an interactive adventure story with survival challenges and mysteries.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

We hope you enjoy using these apps and games this week. Is there an app you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments!

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over 10 years of reviewing smartphones and wearables, I recently became addicted to smart home gadgets. Even though I dove into the Apple ecosystem two years back, Android remains as one of my passions. Previously editor-in-chief of AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now write for the US market. I love my records and I believe that the best way to get to know a place is through its food.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing