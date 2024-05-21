The AirPods Max are surely a favorite in Apple's Bluetooth headphones , but their premium price is a major draw back. If you've been waiting for them to go down to a reasonable price, you're in luck as Amazon now has the over-ears headphones back at $449 from $549.

It's the second-best price for the AirPods Max that nets you a steep saving valued at $100 (18 percent). Additionally, the sale applies to all four colorways: space gray, pink, blue, and silver.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Max

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max at this rate

While the Apple AirPods Max (review) are getting long in the tooth, there are still many good reasons to recommend them, particularly at the current price.

Firstly, they offer premium design and sleek build that are hard to match. They come in aluminum ear cups with memory foam cushion inside while the canopy is covered in knit-mesh, adding a unique touch to the exterior. There is also a digital crown dial similar to the Apple Watch, which adds precise and tactile control for playback.

Apple's AirPods Max headband branches give it a modern look. / © nextpit

The sound quality and ANC are two other major features that make the AirPods Max more impressive. The headphones output clean and balanced audio, with a little emphasis on the bass, but this can be adjusted through the equalizer. As regards the noise-canceling, the wearable easily topped the chart with exceptional ANC level. But if you like the opposite, the transparency mode offer natural ambient sound amplification.

The only major gripe that goes with the AirPods Max is the limited compatibility. They only fully work with the iPhone and iPad such as multi-pairing and spatial audio, leaving other platforms almost unsupported. Nonetheless, if you're in the Apple's walled green garden, the headphones are worth the plunge.

In terms of battery life, the AirPods Max are no slouch either. A fully charged wearable provides up to 20 hours of playback with ANC enabled, but this can be stretched if you don't engage the feature.

Do you think the Apple AirPods Max are worth it? Which finish would you intend to pick if you were to purchase a set? Let us know in the comments.