See What Free iOS And Android Apps Are There This Week

So you have just gifted yourself a brand new phone, and are interested in filling it up with different apps. Scrolling through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, you realize that most of the apps you like are paid. However, did you know that there are some app developers who give away their apps for free for a limited time only?

That is why we do all the hard work and search for these temporarily free apps. We publish this free iOS and Android apps of the week column twice a week. The first is on a Tuesday while the other is on a Friday. If you are not looking for bargains today but prefer to be in the know instead, you would do well to bookmark our page.

This is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we do not individually install and review these apps. We do make sure that these apps do not contain too many microtransactions and feature a minimum 3.5-star rating in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for added peace of mind.

Another important point to take note of: Many of these free apps are available for a limited time only. By the time you finish reading this article, one of the listed free apps may no longer be free. Please let us know and we will remove the app from the article.

Another hot tip: If you come across an exciting app but don't need it right now, download and install it anyway. This way, you have "bought" it once for free and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone after that.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

French Verb Trainer ($4.99): Whether you are a foreigner living in France or simply want to pick up the language, how about getting some assistance from an app?

Video Player - PRO Version ($6.99): Trying to find a universal video playback file on your phone? This app should do the trick.

80s Music Radio Pro ($0.70): If you are curious to know what the 80s offer in terms of music, this is the go-to app.

Android games

Live or Die Survival Pro ($0.49): It is the usual "you against the world" trope. You need to do everything possible to remain alive against hordes of zombies.

Final Castle Defense ($0.99): Defend your castle against hordes of enemies who have beef with you. The action is fast and furious, can you hold out?

Crossword Quest Premium ($2.99): This is a crossword puzzle of a different genre, each time you solve a crossword, you will unlock stunning landscape backgrounds. The perfect way to relax your brain.

UFO Dude RPG ($2.49): Are you inherently violent? How about killing demons in space? No, it is not Doom, but you do get to annihilate aliens and other demons from a UFO. Rain fire on them!

Dungeon999 ($0.99): You are on a platform with nowhere to run. Slime from every direction closes in on you. What else can you do but use spells and get rid of them?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Simple To-Do List ($0.99): Begin the new year with a To-Do list app to help you get started on the right foot.

Audio Looper ($1.49): Working with simple audio files on the move? This app helps you stitch and loop several files together.

Videdit ($0.99): Edit video files no matter where you are from the comfort of your phone.

omscillate: meditation guide ($0.99): Need a break from a stressful life? Why not try meditation with this guide to get you started?

Epica 2 Pro ($0.99): Spruce up your social media photos with crazy filters!

iOS games

Fill Me Up Block Brain Game ($2.99): If you love puzzle games, this one will certainly get your brain moving.

Spell the Beans ($1.69): No two games are the same, with letters imprinted on coffee beans tumble out at random, leaving you to make as many words as you can.

Crystal Cove ($0.99): A Match 3 game that takes on a different playstyle, with rotating triangles to add that bit of strategic depth.

House of Slender Man ($2.99): A horror adventure game that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat while you play. Best to do so with the lights on!

Eden World Builder ($1.99): You are basically a god in this game, wielding full control and influence over whatever world you create.

We hope that you have a great start to this week and love to introduce more free apps and games for you. Which among the listed apps have you installed? Do you have any other app recommendations for the nextpit community? Let us know in the comments!