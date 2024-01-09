CES 2024 | Anker's Power Station Promises Reliable Energy for Campers

CES 2024 in Las Vegas is now in full swing. In addition to a transparent micro LED TV from Samsung and the latest robotic vacuum cleaner from Roborock , we also received news from the world of power stations. Anker has presented the SOLIX C800 Plus, a portable 768 Wh power station with a unique capability. You can also look forward to the launch of the new mega power station in the near future.

Affiliate offer Anker Solix F1200

What can the Anker Solix C800 Plus do?

The Solix C800 Plus is one of the more compact power stations from Anker. This 37.1 × 20.5 × 25.3 cm power supply tips the scales at 10.9 kg. Sporting a total of ten connections, the new Solix model offers a comprehensive range of charging options. All connections are located in front:

5x AC outputs with a total output of 1,200 W

2x USB-C ports (1x 30 W and 1x 100 W)

2x USB-A ports with a total output of 12 W

1x cigarette lighter with 120 W

Anker promised the Solix C800 Plus can be fully charged after 58 minutes thanks to the quick-charging function. While we're on the subject of batteries: The C800 Plus contains LiFePO4 batteries, which were designed for up to 3,000 cycles.

A supporting app is also available to enhance things. In the Anker app, you can control the portable power station from your smartphone via WLAN or a Bluetooth connection. Among other things, the Anker app includes settings for charging and discharging, and real-time information for the input and output power of the 1,200 W camping power station.

Anker also built a compartment for a retractable lamp in the power station. Of course, we have already seen similar solutions for the lamp function, as in the Fossibot F3600. Whether and how useful this gadget will be remains to be seen.

Anker Solix F3800 now available in stores

Anker is also stepping up its game concerning mega power stations. The Solix F3800 with a whopping 3,840 Wh is now available on the market. We experienced a hands-on of the 6,000 W power station at IFA 2023. In addition to 13 connectivity options, you have the option of expanding the portable power station with up to six additional batteries.

Also read: The best power stations compared and reviewed

Affiliate offer Anker Solix F3800

What do you think of the new Solix models from Anker? Would you consider buying one? Please let us know in the comments!