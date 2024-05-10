The weekend is upon us again, and you will most probably sink down into a most comfortable spot and use your phone to while the weekend away. Since that's how you're going to roll, why not check out what free apps there are to kick off the week on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store? We have selected games and applications that usually come with a price, but are currently being offered for free for a limited time. So why wait? Let's take advantage of this opportunity!

Our aim is to recommend games and apps that respect your privacy and don't drain your wallet. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. Therefore, some of the apps listed may contain numerous ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Task Destroyer ( $1.99 ): While Android can close apps if you want to, how about an app to, well, close apps?

): While Android can close apps if you want to, how about an app to, well, close apps? Photos Charging Slideshow ( $0.99 ): This is a pretty inane app, but it does play back a photo slideshow of your favorite digital memories whenever your phone is charging.

): This is a pretty inane app, but it does play back a photo slideshow of your favorite digital memories whenever your phone is charging. Shortcut Maker ( $0.99 ): Create more app shortcuts with this, well, shortcut maker.

): Create more app shortcuts with this, well, shortcut maker. Dark screen Filter ( $0.99 ): If you use apps late into the night and find it difficult to sleep, how about making sure your phone's screen is not one of the contributing factors?

Free Android games

Crossword Quest Premium ( $2.99 ): If you like to tickle your noggin' with crossword puzzles, then this is a game that gets the job done!

): If you like to tickle your noggin' with crossword puzzles, then this is a game that gets the job done! RFS - Real Flight Simulator ( $0.99 ): No doubt this flight simulator can be fun to play, but it sure as heck is not going to turn you into a bona fide pilot right after!

): No doubt this flight simulator can be fun to play, but it sure as heck is not going to turn you into a bona fide pilot right after! Slime Legends - Survivor ( $0.19 ): It is you, a ball of slime, against the world. How long can you survive while getting more powerful?

): It is you, a ball of slime, against the world. How long can you survive while getting more powerful? Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): Chase enemy after enemy, cutting them down to size while getting involved in epic boss battles.

): Chase enemy after enemy, cutting them down to size while getting involved in epic boss battles. The Hunt for the Lost Treasure ( $3.99 ): There is lost treasure owned by pirates, and you are searching for it in this point-and-click adventure game.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

StudioMini ( $4.99 ): Can your iPhone be a portable music studio? Apparently so.

): Can your iPhone be a portable music studio? Apparently so. SocialFocus: Hide Distractions ( $2.99 ): Are you being flooded with app notifications constantly? Use this app to keep everything in the background so that you do not get distracted.

): Are you being flooded with app notifications constantly? Use this app to keep everything in the background so that you do not get distracted. American Scale ( $0.99 ): If you think the world revolves around America, then this app is very apt. It allows you to read the weight remotely after you choose which scale to connect it to.

): If you think the world revolves around America, then this app is very apt. It allows you to read the weight remotely after you choose which scale to connect it to. Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ): Keep all your precious photos and videos tucked away behind another layer of security.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Up Slide Down ( $0.99 ): An interesting take on a fun sliding puzzle.

): An interesting take on a fun sliding puzzle. One Hit ( $2.99 ): You only have one task: to hit the spinning target. However, the catch is that you have only one shot.

): You only have one task: to hit the spinning target. However, the catch is that you have only one shot. RFS ( $0.99 ): No doubt this flight simulator can be fun to play, but it sure as heck is not going to turn you into a bona fide pilot right after! [2]

): No doubt this flight simulator can be fun to play, but it sure as heck is not going to turn you into a bona fide pilot right after! [2] The Lost Treasure ( $1.99 ): A point-and-click adventure game where you attempt to discover a lost treasure hidden away by the pirates.

): A point-and-click adventure game where you attempt to discover a lost treasure hidden away by the pirates. Wind Wings ( $1.99 ): Do you enjoy shooting down wave after wave of enemy spacecraft? Make sure your reflexes are up to the task!

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

That's all we have for now as the week winds down. Were there any interesting games or apps you would like to share after seeing them on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Let us know in the comments!