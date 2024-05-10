Google's Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review) have a feature called powered-off or offline Find My Device tracking. This is enabled through a dedicated component inside these devices, allowing the Bluetooth connectivity to work even when the device is switched off. Now, it appears the newly launched Pixel 8a has also the same component.

In the latest finding of developer Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), there is major evidence suggesting the Pixel 8a is equipped with a similar hardware component that is necessary for the powered-off Find My Device to work.

As detailed in the Android 14 API, there is a discovered parameter within the strings of the Find My Device feature stating of ro.bluetooth.finder.supported to true. According to Rahman, the enabled parameter means that the Pixel 8a comes with the chip or component that is utilized for offline tracking.

Both Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come with a brighter display panels that support refresh rates between of 120 Hz. / © nextpit

Right now, it appears the feature is already present, but Google has not confirmed it, and will likely intend to do so once the Pixel 8a is available, which is scheduled to hit stores on May 14.

It's also not surprising if the Pixel 8a eventually supports the powered-off Find My Device feature as it is equipped with Tensor G3 chipset and Bluetooth version similarly found in the Pixel 8 (Pro).

Furthermore, the offline discovery will not only be adopted by Google for mobile devices. Several manufacturers like Samsung are also expected to bring a similar feature in the future.

How powered-off Find My Device works on Pixel 8 (Pro)

Separately, Google has published a new support page about the powered-off finding. It describes that the Pixel 8 can be located through Find My Device after it has been switched off or its battery died out, as long as the settings have been set to “with network in high-traffic areas only” or “in all areas”.

What are your thoughts about the Google Pixel 8a shipping with offline finding? Are you intending to buy it? Please let us know in the comment section.