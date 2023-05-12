Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Now that all the excitement surrounding Google's I/O 2023 has come to a close, life resumes like normal. As you wind down for the weekend, it is time to see what apps are there which might help tide you over the weekend. Perhaps there is something that will interest you in this week's edition of free apps of the week.

The apps listed here are normally paid apps on the Google Play and Apple App Store, but right now, they are available for free for a limited time only. Take advantage of these deals on your Android or iPhone before they end up with a price tag again.

These apps are free at the time of publishing, but these listed offers may expire without any prior notice, as developers are the ones who control pricing. You might find them with a price tag later, as app promotions on Google Play Store and Apple App Store have no set timeframe and can end abruptly.

We also want to note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that comes with low ratings, we did not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Android games

Stickman Master Premium [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: This game sees you take on the mantle of a One-Man Gang Bang, where you basically flatten enemies with your supreme power. The thing is, when the odds are stacked against you, are you still up for it?

This game sees you take on the mantle of a One-Man Gang Bang, where you basically flatten enemies with your supreme power. The thing is, when the odds are stacked against you, are you still up for it? Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Is it a gun? Is it a sword? It is a gun sword! Train your stickman to be a powerful warrior who shoots and slices his way to victory.

Is it a gun? Is it a sword? It is a gun sword! Train your stickman to be a powerful warrior who shoots and slices his way to victory. Galaxy Attack [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: It is up to you, the star pilot once again, to save the universe from the threat of aliens with nothing but your wit and reflexes to keep you alive.

It is up to you, the star pilot once again, to save the universe from the threat of aliens with nothing but your wit and reflexes to keep you alive. Epic Hero Wars Premium [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: A RTS which works in a side-scrolling manner as well. Just how well can you manage your party to handle enemies?

A RTS which works in a side-scrolling manner as well. Just how well can you manage your party to handle enemies? Shadow of Death: Dark Knight [4.7-stars / $3.99 ]: A highly memorable pocket fantasy RPG that requires you to hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies while growing more powerful.

A highly memorable pocket fantasy RPG that requires you to hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies while growing more powerful. Cyber Fighters [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A cyberpunk fantasy game where you have powerful weapons and costumes to help your character advance further.

A cyberpunk fantasy game where you have powerful weapons and costumes to help your character advance further. ABC Dinos [4.2-stars / $2.99 ]: An educational game that caters to pre-school kids to help them get familiar with their ABCs.

An educational game that caters to pre-school kids to help them get familiar with their ABCs. Connect [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Clean up the board by removing two cards with the same design, and you can up the ante by having a countdown clock.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

AI Art Filters [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Let AI spruce up your life by putting on an interesting spin on your photos...

Let AI spruce up your life by putting on an interesting spin on your photos... Stream Music Player [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: This app lets you upload all your favorite music to your favorite cloud storage, where you can then connect and enjoy your music anywhere.

This app lets you upload all your favorite music to your favorite cloud storage, where you can then connect and enjoy your music anywhere. DayCost Pro [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: This is one way of keeping track of your finances in a more organized manner, by using an app instead of relying on pen and paper that tends to get lost!

This is one way of keeping track of your finances in a more organized manner, by using an app instead of relying on pen and paper that tends to get lost! Unit Converter Pro HD [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Another way to make life easier when you work with both the metric and imperial measuring systems.

iOS games

Red Rocket [5.0-stars / $0.69 ]: Just how fast are your reflexes? Race down the road with incoming obstacles, dodging them by the hair of your teeth.

Just how fast are your reflexes? Race down the road with incoming obstacles, dodging them by the hair of your teeth. Rain Drop Catcher [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Strangely enough, this game is rather soothing after a particularly difficult day at work since your only task is to catch raindrops...

Strangely enough, this game is rather soothing after a particularly difficult day at work since your only task is to catch raindrops... Adventurer Legends [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Procedurally generated maps that provide a Diablo-like experience. Life does not get any better than that!

Procedurally generated maps that provide a Diablo-like experience. Life does not get any better than that! Jumping Sir [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Tap the screen to make your character jump and collect top hats, racking up points along the way.

Tap the screen to make your character jump and collect top hats, racking up points along the way. Christmas Tree of Kindness [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: While it is not the Yuletide season anytime soon, this app provides you with warm fuzzy feelings as you decorate your Christmas tree only after you perform kind acts!

While it is not the Yuletide season anytime soon, this app provides you with warm fuzzy feelings as you decorate your Christmas tree only after you perform kind acts! Pro Wrestling Manager 2022 [4.6-stars / $3.99 ]: You want nothing but the very best for your wrestler, but does he know that? Enter the cutthroat world of pro wrestling management right in your pocket!

There we are, coming to the end of this week's list of free apps. We do hope that whatever you find here is worth installing, be it for now or for later. What do you think of our list this week? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on today's selections before we prepare another list to kick off the weekend. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!