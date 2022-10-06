Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro are here: What are the differences?

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been officially unveiled at the "Made by Google" event. We introduce you to both models, tell you everything you need to know about specs, prices and availability—and compare both smartphones with each other.

The new Pixel smartphones were the worst-kept secret in the industry for a while, after all, we knew they were coming since Google I/O 2022. Now the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro are official, and we now also know the hard facts about the devices. Therefore, we will start as usual with the technical data in table form.

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in comparison

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro Product Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro Image Display 6.3" OLED display with 90 Hz

FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) at 416 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, aspect ratio: 20:9

Always-On Display

Up to 1,000 nit (peak brightness 1,400 nit)







6.7" LTPO OLED display with 120 Hz

QHD+ (1440 x 3120 pixels) at 512 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, aspect ratio: 19.5:9

Always-on display

Up to 1,000 nit (peak brightness 1,500 nit)







SoC "Google Tensor G2" processor

"Titan M2" security chip

"Google Tensor G2 processor

"Titan M2 security chip

Memory 8 GB RAM | 128 / 256 GB internal 12 GB RAM | 128 /256 GB internal Software Android 13 Android 13 Rear camera Dual camera

Main camera: 50 MP with Octa PD and Quad Bayer

1/1.31" image sensor size, f/1.85 aperture, 1.2 μm pixel size

8x "super resolution zoom

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, 114 °, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm pixel size







Triple camera

Main camera: 50 MP with Octa PD and Quad Bayer

1/1.31" image sensor size, f/1.85 aperture, 1.2 μm pixel size

Ultra wide: 12 MP, 125.8 °, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm pixel size

Telephoto: 48 MP with telephoto lens and Quad Bayer PD.

20.6°, f/3.5 aperture, 0.7 μm pixel size

5x optical zoom, 30x "super resolution" zoom











Front camera 10.8 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 μm pixel size

Fixed focus, 92.8° ultra-wide field of view

10.8 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 μm pixel size

Fixed focus, 92.8° ultra-wide angle field of view

Battery 4,355 mAh

30 watts quick-charging

5,000 mAh

30 Watt Quick-Charging

Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz,

HE160, MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Google Cast, dual-band GNSS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz,

HE160, MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Google Cast, dual-band GNSS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, UWB

IP IP 68 IP 68 Colors Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Dimensions 155,6 x 73,2 x 8,7 mm 162,9 x 76,6 x 8,9 mm Weight 197 g 212 g

Jump to:

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Design and display

If you look at the new Google smartphones for the first time, you do not see any major differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro apart from the size. The looks have also only changed in nuances compared to the predecessor models. There are three colors to choose from: Obsidian and Snow are available for both, and the smaller device is also available in Lemongrass and the Pro in Hazel.

The design language is identical on both devices, but the "Lemongrass" color is exclusive to the Pixel 7. / © Google

Both smartphones rely on Gorilla Glass Victus from Corning at the front and back. Both are also IP68 certified and thus water and dust-proof. As usual, there is again the iconic camera band on the back, which stretches across the entire width. The frame is made of matte aluminum on the Pixel 7 and polished aluminum on the Pixel 7 Pro.

If you look around the device, you will find a slot for a SIM card next to the power button, volume control and stereo speakers. Google offers dual-SIM support, but the second one is an eSIM.

The displays do not only differ in size, which is 6.3 inches for the Pixel 7 and 6.7 inches for the Pixel 7 Pro. While an FHD+ resolution has to suffice for the smaller model, Google provides a QHD+ resolution of 3220 x 1440 pixels for the Pro. It also has an LTPO OLED panel, while the smaller brother "only" has an OLED screen.

Another difference is the refresh rate (90 Hz in the Pixel 7, 120 Hz in the Pixel 7 Pro) and the format also differs: 19.5:9 in the big Pro, 20:9 in the Pixel 7. In terms of brightness, both devices are on par again with up to 1,000 nits; only the Pro's peak brightness of 1,500 nits is just above the Pixel 7's 1,400 nits.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: SoC and performance

Google does not make any differences in the SoC and thus keeps the line that we know from the Pixel 6 (review) and Pixel 6 Pro (review). This time, the Google Tensor G2 is used and thus the second generation of Google's own processor. The company provides it with the "Titan M2" security chip.

The security chip is supposed to make the smartphone more resistant to complex attacks. Later this year, both models will get a VPN service in the Google One subscription at no additional cost, so your online activities are protected.

Rumors spoke months ago that the Tensor G2's performance is only marginally stronger than its predecessor. However, before we complain about that, we will test both phones extensively and of course share our findings with you.

Google also installs 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage in both devices. The Pixel 7's working memory of 8 GB is smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro's 12 GB. In terms of connectivity, both devices look very similar again. Both devices use the 5G or LTE network, Wi-Fi 6E is supported, and the rest is identical. The only difference is the support for ultra-wideband in the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Camera

A look at the back already reveals that the camera systems of both Pixel phones differ. The bar tells us that the Pro has one more sensor than the Pixel 7.

Only the Pro model can boast of a telephoto lens. / © NextPit

The main camera is almost identical: the 50 MP cam each comes with octa-PD autofocus and quad-bayer matrix, 1/1.31" image sensor size, f/1.85 aperture, and 1.2 μm pixel size. The eight-fold "Super Resolution" zoom is only available in the Pixel 7. Google has namely given the Pixel 7 Pro a telephoto lens with 12 MP, which has a 5x optical zoom as well as a 30x Super Resolution zoom.

The setup is completed by an ultra-wide-angle sensor with 12 MP each. These sensors are again almost identical, only the field of view of 125.8 degrees is larger on the Pro than the 114 degrees on the Pixel 7. Finally, there is a 10.8 MP selfie camera with a fixed focus at the front.

As for the camera features, both devices seem to be equipped almost identically again. Only the macro focus function is exclusive to the Pro model. Already known features have also been improved: "Night Vision" now only needs half the exposure time, and "Real Tone" has been trained to reproduce skin tones authentically even in People of Color.

As you can imagine, we will thoroughly examine the camera systems in our detailed tests.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Software

We do not have to talk about the software in detail: Of course, both models come with the most beautiful, purest Android 13 preinstalled out of the box. You can read more about what the latest iteration of the operating system has to offer in the linked article. Google also promises us security updates for at least five years for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Battery life and fast charging

In contrast to the software, there are differences in the battery. Of course, the size of the devices alone means that Google gives the Pro a thicker battery. The Californian manufacturer offers a capacity of 4,355 mAh for the Pixel 7, while it is 5,000 mAh for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Both models can be charged quickly with up to 30 watts, although 30 watts in 2022 is of course anything but fast when you look at the competition, for example from Xiaomi.

Unfortunately, you will not find the charger in the package of both devices; it has to be purchased separately. Thanks to Qi functionality, you can also charge the phones wirelessly. According to Google's own information, the battery is supposed to last longer than 24 hours and is recharged to 50% within 30 minutes via cable.

Charging wirelessly takes a bit longer because the Pixel 7 is only charged with 20 watts this way, or 23 watts for the Pro. Of course, we will reveal how fast the devices actually charge and how long the battery lasts in our detailed tests.

Prices and availability of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

If you want to buy the Pixel 7, you can do so starting at $599. You will have to pay at least $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro. Google has thus kept the prices stable. You can buy it from Google Store and other partners starting today. Pre-ordering is already possible now.

Do you already know which model you want to purchase? / © Google

Conclusion

We will get to work as soon as possible and test both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro for you. Until then, we'll have to make do with what the spec sheets tell us. After that, we will have to deal with an update that is probably not very big.

We can only judge how much better the camera is and how much more the second Tensor generation performs after we have laid our hands on both models. If you have decided that you want to buy one of the new Pixel phones, it is rather nuances that distinguish the models from each other.

The devices are identical in terms of performance and software. Thus, either the personal preference in terms of size or the importance of the camera is decisive. The Pixel 7 Pro has a clear advantage here due to the additional telephoto lens and the macro focus feature.

Last but not least, the price could tip the scales. At first glance, I would only recommend the larger Pixel 7 Pro if the camera features play a big role for you.

However, please let us know in the comments what your first impression is after the presentation of the devices, and whether you already know whether you would prefer the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro.