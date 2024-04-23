If you're one of those tied within Samsung's Galaxy or Android ecosystem and are looking to upgrade to the latest Galaxy Watch , then there's great news. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now on sale on Amazon, which has the 47 mm GPS model's price reduced by $150 (37 percent), dropping it to $249.

That applies to the Galaxy Watch 6 in the said case size with graphite or black colorway. However, you can also pick the silver colorway in the same size with a matching white strap for $279, which is still a steep drop from the usual $399.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 worth it

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (review) is one of the most recommended Android smartwatches, so on that note, the current deal makes the smartwatch even more worthwhile, for many good reasons.

First off, Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch 6 a makeover on the outside. It features a slightly wider circular touch display along with a tougher sapphire glass on top which is wrapped in a stainless-steel case. The classic rotating bezel has also been returned, which adds more tactile and intuitive control compared to the touch-sensitive edge in the predecessor.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings back the classic mechanical bezel. / © nextpit

Under the hood, there are notable upgrades as well. The dual-core processor has a higher clock speed for extra responsiveness and optimized performance. A larger 2 GB of RAM also adds more oomph that can be noticeable when running apps and navigating in the UI. There is a newer Bluetooth 5.3, too.

The latest model keeps vital health tracking tools, such as heart rate monitoring with irregular notifications, ECG, and blood oxygen level (SpO2) tracking. You can also use the temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to measure the temperature of objects aside from being integrated with the menstrual cycle and sleep tracking.

What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now that it has gone cheaper? Is it a better buy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.