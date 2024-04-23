Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for 37% Off is a Hard to Miss Deal

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're one of those tied within Samsung's Galaxy or Android ecosystem and are looking to upgrade to the latest Galaxy Watch, then there's great news. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now on sale on Amazon, which has the 47 mm GPS model's price reduced by $150 (37 percent), dropping it to $249.

That applies to the Galaxy Watch 6 in the said case size with graphite or black colorway. However, you can also pick the silver colorway in the same size with a matching white strap for $279, which is still a steep drop from the usual $399.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 worth it

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (review) is one of the most recommended Android smartwatches, so on that note, the current deal makes the smartwatch even more worthwhile, for many good reasons.

First off, Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch 6 a makeover on the outside. It features a slightly wider circular touch display along with a tougher sapphire glass on top which is wrapped in a stainless-steel case. The classic rotating bezel has also been returned, which adds more tactile and intuitive control compared to the touch-sensitive edge in the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 surrender by shining lights
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings back the classic mechanical bezel. / © nextpit

Under the hood, there are notable upgrades as well. The dual-core processor has a higher clock speed for extra responsiveness and optimized performance. A larger 2 GB of RAM also adds more oomph that can be noticeable when running apps and navigating in the UI. There is a newer Bluetooth 5.3, too. 

The latest model keeps vital health tracking tools, such as heart rate monitoring with irregular notifications, ECG, and blood oxygen level (SpO2) tracking. You can also use the temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to measure the temperature of objects aside from being integrated with the menstrual cycle and sleep tracking.

What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now that it has gone cheaper? Is it a better buy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing