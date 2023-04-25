Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Kick off a brand new week with the following free apps from Google Play and Apple App Stores. Normally, these apps are paid, but right now, they have been made free for a limited time only. In other words, there is no need to fork out a single cent to install these! Take advantage of these deals on your Android or iPhone before they become unavailable.

Take note that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, although there is no telling when these offers will expire, so they might end up as paid status by the time you finish reading this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and such deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that have low ratings, we did not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a tip: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, why not install it first before deleting it from your device? Doing so will save that app to your app library, which you can install it later in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Identify Dog Breed Pro [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Ever wondered what breed that dog is at the park? Perhaps this app can help you out.

Android games

WeaponWar! [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: An intense clash of weapons, where you need to win more battles to earn additional upgrades which in turn, make you more powerful.

Cute little characters make up your party of rag-tag warriors who need to defeat other enemies you encounter. Coin Princess [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A horizontal RPG that requires you to explore castles and dungeons while attempting to remain alive.

An innovative sandbox racing game that brings racing to a whole new level. Evertale [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: A monster-catching RPG where you need to train candidates from your bestiary to become the best in town.

What kind of team can you assemble to defeat everybody else that crosses your path? Backrooms [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A first-person puzzler, try to escape from what looks like a crazy maze.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Whink [4.2-stars / $4.99 ]: A minimalist note-taking app that truly simplifies your note-taking experience while easing you down the paperless route.

Have some books and assignments to finish reading but do not have the time? This app gets the job done for you while you are working on something else. Luna Tuna [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is an easy way for you to tune your guitar no matter where you are, as long as this app is launched.

iOS games

Talking Typer [3.9-stars / $4.99 ]: Want to improve your typing skills? This game ensures you improve over time with faster and more challenging words thrown your way.

A graphical mystery puzzler that sees you explore the Pacific Northwest. Deep Green [4.0-stars / $7.99 ]: Want to enjoy a casual game of chess wherever you are with varying degrees of difficulty? This gets the job done.

A highly competitive racing game, it is down to your skills and reflexes as you attempt to be first over the finish line while fending off opponents baying for your blood. Shut the Box Classic [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: All the following are included: Shut the Box Classic, Shut the Box Thai, Shut the Box Double Box, Shut the Box Evens, Shut the Box Odds, and Shut the Box 12, letting you have plenty of fun on the go.

That is all for now, folks! What do you think of this week's list? We hope that you will have a fantastic week ahead with this list of suggested apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!