Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at Record Low Price of $219

Authored by: Jade Bryan
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is at its all-time low of $219 on Amazon today, netting you up to 22 percent off its regular price during this sale. This previously beats the previously recorded best price we've tracked for the GPS model of the Wear OS smartwatch at the same retailer.

If you want to further take your savings higher, the Galaxy Watch 5 with 4G LTE connectivity is $80 off at $249, which is a significant reduction equivalent to 24 percent off the original price of $329. It is also a record low for this particular model and in all color options.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is worthy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ships with a minor design update compared to the previous model. However, it added a tougher aluminum frame and higher military-grade certification. Furthermore, the vibrant display is now protected by a more robust sapphire crystal.

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 lineup also delivers more optimized performance, resulting in longer battery life. The Galaxy smartwatch is rated for up to 40 hours of usage, a big improvement over the Galaxy Watch 4's battery rating. There is even support for faster charging this time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review
The BioActive sensor at the bottom of the Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) measures all kinds of body data, including blood pressure. / © NextPit

In addition to the on-demand ECG and blood pressure monitoring features, Samsung has introduced a body temperature sensor for the first time on its watches. With the component, it allows more accurate period tracking for women or checking your body temperature. Other health and fitness tracking functions are enhanced as well.

For those with Galaxy handsets, the Galaxy Watch 5 makes the best smartwatch to get, especially at this cheaper cost. Likewise, what are your thoughts on this deal? Do you like to see similar smartwatch offers in the future?

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

